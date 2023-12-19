Why Gogoro Is Expanding To India: A Strategic Move For Global Growth

Gogoro, a Taiwanese electric vehicle company, has set its sights on India as its next major market. The decision comes as the company faces challenges in its home country, prompting a strategic shift towards the world’s largest two-wheeler market. Gogoro’s co-founder and CEO, Horace Luke, sees India not only as a massive market for two-wheelers but also as a launchpad for the company’s global expansion into other markets.

Key Takeaway Gogoro’s strategic move to enter the Indian market reflects its commitment to leveraging the country’s potential for driving global growth and expanding its electric vehicle ecosystem.

Gogoro’s Entry into India

Earlier this month, Gogoro marked its commercial entry into India by introducing its battery-swapping network and smartscooters. The company has invested significant resources in the country, including running pilots and making substantial financial commitments. Luke’s ambitions for India extend beyond this initial debut, with plans to leverage the country’s potential as a gateway to neighboring markets.

Strategic Partnerships and Expansion Plans

Gogoro is actively engaged in discussions with both local and global players to expand its presence in India. The company is also pursuing collaborations with domestic manufacturers to localize its production, a move that aligns with India’s push to become a competitive manufacturing hub for international brands. Additionally, Gogoro aims to replicate its successful growth model from Taiwan in India, with plans to establish a network of stations in Delhi and make substantial investments to scale its operations.