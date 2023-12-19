Newsnews
Clearlake And Insight To Acquire Alteryx For $4.4 Billion

Written by: Eachelle Ezell | Published: 19 December 2023
Alteryx, a software company based in Irvine, California, has announced its agreement to be acquired by private equity firms Clearlake Capital Group and Insight Partners in a deal valued at $4.4 billion. This acquisition is expected to bring significant changes to Alteryx’s future trajectory.

Key Takeaway

Alteryx, a leading data science and analytics company, has agreed to be acquired by Clearlake Capital Group and Insight Partners for $4.4 billion, signifying a significant development in the software industry.

The Acquisition Deal

Clearlake and Insight emerged victorious in the acquisition race, outbidding Symphony Technology Group, with the deal including debt and valuing Alteryx’s equity at approximately $3.46 billion, marking a 29.1% premium over the company’s closing share price on Friday. The transaction is anticipated to close in the first half of 2024, pending customary closing conditions and approvals.

Impact and CEO’s Statement

The immediate impact of the acquisition on Alteryx’s approximately 2,900 employees remains uncertain. Alteryx CEO Mark Anderson expressed optimism about the transition, highlighting the benefits the acquisition will bring, including increased working capital, industry expertise, and the flexibility as a private company.

Alteryx’s Journey and Market Position

Alteryx, originally founded in 1997 as SRC, has undergone a transformation over the years. The company, which went public on the NYSE in 2017, has transitioned to a subscription-focused business model and expanded its AI-powered feature offerings to align with the growing demand for data analytics services. The acquisition by Clearlake and Insight marks a pivotal moment in Alteryx’s evolution.

Industry Recognition and Growth

With a customer base of over 8,300 companies, including prominent names like Coca-Cola, Vodafone, Walmart, and Ford, Alteryx has solidified its position as an industry leader. The company’s recent financial performance, including $232 million in sales last fiscal quarter and substantial growth in annualized recurring revenue, underscores its momentum in the market.

Final Thoughts

Dean Stoecker, co-founder of Alteryx, expressed confidence in the company’s capabilities and innovation, emphasizing the strength of Alteryx’s business. The agreement with Clearlake and Insight validates the company’s vision for the future of data science and analytics, setting the stage for a new chapter in Alteryx’s journey.


