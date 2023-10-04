Newsnews
Cisco’s $28 Billion Deal To Acquire Splunk Faces Investor Hesitation

Written by: Romonda Steffen | Published: 5 October 2023
Investor sentiment towards the massive $28 billion acquisition of Splunk by networking giant Cisco seems to be lagging, three weeks after the announcement. While Splunk shareholders are optimistic about the deal and the potential premium it could bring, Cisco investors appear less enthusiastic, evident from the company’s stock price performance.

Key Takeaway

Cisco’s $28 billion deal to acquire Splunk has received mixed responses from investors. While Splunk shareholders are optimistic, Cisco investors appear hesitant. The success of the deal will hinge on the ability to bridge cultural differences. However, Cisco’s proven experience in integrating acquired companies offers a glimmer of hope for a successful merger.

A Strategic Win with Potential Challenges

The Cisco-Splunk deal is widely recognized as a significant strategic move, combining AI and data management capabilities, particularly in the realm of cybersecurity. By merging Splunk’s expertise in network data with Cisco’s strengths, the two companies aim to create a powerful combination. However, the successful integration of two large organizations like this involves complex cultural alignment, which will ultimately determine the deal’s success.

Exploring Financial Implications

From a financial perspective, the deal offers intriguing insights. While recent IPOs like Klaviyo shed light on how the market values high-growth software companies, the Cisco-Splunk acquisition provides valuable insights into the potential worth of slower-growing software entities. Though arguably less relevant for startups compared to recent public offerings, the deal remains significant in an environment where liquidity events have been scarce.

Investor Hesitation and Key Factors

Despite the initial hype surrounding the acquisition, Cisco investors are yet to fully embrace the deal. It is unclear whether the hefty price tag is a deterrent, but their lack of enthusiasm is evident. This raises the question: What are the factors contributing to their hesitation?

One favorable aspect for Cisco is its track record of effectively integrating acquired companies. Ray Wang, founder and principal analyst at Constellation Research, points out that M&A is a core competency for Cisco, making them skilled in navigating cultural challenges. Jevin Jensen, an analyst at IDC, also recognizes the logic behind the merger, having seen its potential as rumors of the acquisition first surfaced last year.

