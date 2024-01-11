Newsnews
News

Harness Acquires Assets Of Continuous Deployment Service Armory

Written by: Monica Schuman | Published: 12 January 2024
harness-acquires-assets-of-continuous-deployment-service-armory
News

Software delivery platform Harness has acquired the assets of Armory, a continuous deployment startup built on top of the open source Spinnaker project. The acquisition price was about $7 million in cash. Armory had previously raised more than $82 million, including a $40 million Series C round led by B Capital in late 2020. Other investors include Lead Edge Capital, Insight Partners, Crosslink Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Mango Capital, Y Combinator and Javelin Venture Partners.

Key Takeaway

Harness has acquired the assets of Armory for $7 million in cash, aiming to provide continuity of service to Armory’s existing customer base while integrating Armory’s technology into its own products and innovating with the help of experienced Armory engineers.

Continuity of Service

Harness will hire many of Armory’s employees and continue to support existing Armory implementations. CEO Jyoti Bansal emphasized that the acquisition is primarily an asset deal. While hoping that many of Armory’s customers will migrate to the Harness platform over time, he also stressed the commitment to help Armory’s existing customer base.

Market Trends

This acquisition follows wider trends in the enterprise software ecosystem, where businesses favor end-to-end solutions over single-point solutions to consolidate and reduce expenses. According to Bansal, the current economic climate favors DevOps solutions, but it’s challenging for single-point solutions to compete.

Future Plans

Harness may integrate some of Armory’s technology into its products and plans to innovate with the help of experienced Armory engineers. Bansal expressed the desire to build an enduring company that will eventually go public, drawing from his previous experience with Cisco’s acquisition of AppDynamics for $3.7 billion right before it was scheduled to IPO.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How Much Did Facebook Pay For Paeaw
AI

How Much Did Facebook Pay For Paeaw

by Savina Arenas | 19 September 2023
What Is A Kamikaze Drone
TECHNOLOGY

What Is A Kamikaze Drone

by Cori Augustin | 19 October 2023
What Is Windows IoT Enterprise
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Windows IoT Enterprise

by Bendite Littleton | 16 September 2023
How Much Is 5G
TECHNOLOGY

How Much Is 5G

by Tamera Hoch | 11 September 2023
What Is Crypto Tokens
AI

What Is Crypto Tokens

by Stoddard Giannini | 16 September 2023
What Is IoT In Supply Chain
TECHNOLOGY

What Is IoT In Supply Chain

by Alisun Gastelum | 17 October 2023
How To Make Money With Machine Learning
FINTECH

How To Make Money With Machine Learning

by Romola Beall | 17 November 2023
Why Is Ipv6 Preferred Over Ipv4 For IoT Implementation
TECHNOLOGY

Why Is Ipv6 Preferred Over Ipv4 For IoT Implementation

by Stace Pham | 17 October 2023

Recent Stories

ByteDance Shuts Down Resso Music Streaming Service In India
News

ByteDance Shuts Down Resso Music Streaming Service In India

by Monica Schuman | 12 January 2024
The Importance Of Utilizing Investors’ Operational Expertise For Startup Growth
News

The Importance Of Utilizing Investors’ Operational Expertise For Startup Growth

by Monica Schuman | 12 January 2024
Hyperexponential Raises $73M And Targets US Expansion
News

Hyperexponential Raises $73M And Targets US Expansion

by Monica Schuman | 12 January 2024
Harness Acquires Assets Of Continuous Deployment Service Armory
News

Harness Acquires Assets Of Continuous Deployment Service Armory

by Monica Schuman | 12 January 2024
Exploring The Innovative Rownd Tabletop CNC Lathe
News

Exploring The Innovative Rownd Tabletop CNC Lathe

by Monica Schuman | 12 January 2024
How To Change Pet Effect In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Change Pet Effect In Lost Ark

by Monica Schuman | 12 January 2024
How To Change Ears In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Change Ears In Lost Ark

by Monica Schuman | 12 January 2024
Power Unveiled: Exploring The Wattage Of USB Chargers
Gadget Usage

Power Unveiled: Exploring The Wattage Of USB Chargers

by Monica Schuman | 12 January 2024