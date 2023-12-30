Newsnews
India’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Journey In 2024: Navigating Challenges And Opportunities

Written by: Lucretia Quijano | Published: 30 December 2023
India, a major player in the global automotive industry, is gearing up to navigate the electric vehicle (EV) landscape in 2024. This pivotal year comes as the country, the third-largest automotive market, faces challenges in offering accessible growth capital to late-stage startups and aims to attract foreign EV manufacturers while sustaining and expanding its domestic market.

Key Takeaway

India’s EV market is at a critical juncture, with 2024 shaping up to be a pivotal year for navigating challenges and capitalizing on opportunities. As the country strives to achieve its electrification targets, sustained government support, policy predictability, and a focus on commercial use cases are key factors that will drive the next phase of growth in the EV sector.

EV Performance in 2023

In 2023, India, known as the world’s largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, witnessed significant progress in EV sales. Out of the nearly 24 million vehicles sold, over 1.5 million were EVs, marking a 47% growth from the previous year. Electric two-wheelers dominated the market, accounting for more than 47% of the total EV sales.

Impact of FAME-II Subsidy Update

The dip in EV sales was attributed to the reduction in subsidies under the FAME-II scheme, leading to a temporary setback in the market. However, the market has shown resilience, with top players like Ather Energy rebounding from the impact and expecting a more gradual growth trajectory.

Government Initiatives and Industry Response

The Indian government’s FAME-II scheme and production-linked incentive initiatives have played a crucial role in driving EV adoption. However, industry players have emphasized the importance of policy predictability and continued subsidies to sustain and expand the market.

Commercial Use Cases and Investor Sentiment

Investors are increasingly optimistic about the growth potential of commercial use cases for EVs in India. The B2B segment is expected to drive significant traction, with a focus on three-wheeler cargo, eco-mobility, and food delivery, among others.

Capital Flow and Global Outlook

While equity investments in India’s EV market witnessed a decline in 2023, investors remain hopeful about the capital flow growth in 2024. India’s growing global presence and the potential entry of global EV companies like Tesla and VinFast signal a promising outlook for the market.

Future Developments and Market Trends

As India continues its EV journey, the market is poised to witness advancements in charging infrastructure, standardized solutions, and alternative battery technologies. Additionally, the focus on software and hardware integration in EVs is expected to drive further innovation and market expansion.

