Newsnews
News

Apple’s New ‘Contingent Pricing’ Pilot Tests Aim To Retain App Store Developers Ahead Of DMA

Written by: Willyt Donofrio | Published: 27 January 2024
apples-new-contingent-pricing-pilot-tests-aim-to-retain-app-store-developers-ahead-of-dma
News

Apple is taking proactive steps to make the App Store more attractive to developers in anticipation of the upcoming deadline to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA will allow developers to distribute apps through their own channels for the first time. In a bid to retain developers, Apple has initiated pilot tests of “contingent pricing,” a new marketing strategy for App Store subscriptions.

Key Takeaway

Apple has launched pilot tests of “contingent pricing” to retain developers on the App Store ahead of the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). This new feature offers discounted subscriptions to customers who are actively subscribed to another subscription from the same or different developers, providing opportunities for upselling and cross-promotion.

What is Contingent Pricing?

The recently announced feature offers customers a discounted subscription as long as they’re actively subscribed to another subscription from either the same developers or two different developers. This presents an opportunity for individual developers to upsell to their existing loyal customers by offering them a deal on another app in their portfolio. Additionally, two developers can utilize this option to attract customers to their respective subscriptions, especially if the two apps offer integrations or complement each other in some way.

The Debut Pilot Test

The debut pilot test of contingent pricing involves two apps: Structured and one sec. Structured is a daily planner offering a visual calendar and to-do list, while one sec is a productivity app designed to help users break their social media habits. Interestingly, this pairing comes amidst the ongoing dispute between Apple and Meta over App Tracking Transparency, which Meta claims has impacted its business.

How the Pilot Test Works

During the pilot, customers who subscribe to one of the apps can receive a discount if they subscribe to the other. This offer is prominently featured in the App Store’s “Events & Offers” section, showcasing the new, lower price alongside the original subscription price, which is crossed out. The savings are also highlighted to entice potential subscribers. The deal is advertised on the product pages of both apps and will also be promoted through separate placements in the App Store. Additionally, developers have the option to advertise the offer on their own social media or websites.

Implications and Future Outlook

While it is too early to gauge the impact of these offers on conversions, a well-matched pairing of integrated apps could potentially perform well. Apple has assured developers that the implementation of contingent pricing will be seamless for customers purchasing through the App Store. This move comes on the heels of Apple’s announcement of new rules for app developers in the EU, including reduced commissions, the ability to sideload apps, new security checks, and updated fees. With increased competition in the EU, Apple is seeking ways to retain developers on the App Store. By offering a program that enables co-marketing of apps to boost subscription conversions, Apple aims to entice developers to continue using the App Store instead of exploring other options.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

EU Confirms Six Tech Giants Subject To Digital Markets Act
News

EU Confirms Six Tech Giants Subject To Digital Markets Act

by Maryellen Windham | 7 September 2023
How To Start A Cybersecurity Business
TECHNOLOGY

How To Start A Cybersecurity Business

by Darcey Macon | 12 September 2023
Rapido Expands Into Cab Market To Compete With Uber And Ola
News

Rapido Expands Into Cab Market To Compete With Uber And Ola

by Taffy Maye | 27 October 2023
What Is Capital Investments
FINTECH

What Is Capital Investments

by Sibylla Heinz | 12 November 2023
New Ad-Free Subscription From Meta Challenges EU’s Privacy Protections
News

New Ad-Free Subscription From Meta Challenges EU’s Privacy Protections

by Madonna Metz | 3 November 2023
What Is ALM In Banking?
FINTECH

What Is ALM In Banking?

by Aurore Corcoran | 17 November 2023
Why Do Businesses Make Investments
FINTECH

Why Do Businesses Make Investments

by Farah Amundson | 9 November 2023
How To Be A Drone Pilot
TECHNOLOGY

How To Be A Drone Pilot

by Merola Lentz | 20 October 2023

Recent Stories

The Challenges Faced By Brex In The Fintech Industry
News

The Challenges Faced By Brex In The Fintech Industry

by Willyt Donofrio | 27 January 2024
Mercedes-Benz Source Code Exposed Due To Mistakenly Published Password
News

Mercedes-Benz Source Code Exposed Due To Mistakenly Published Password

by Willyt Donofrio | 27 January 2024
Microsoft Reveals Russian Hackers Targeted Other Organizations
News

Microsoft Reveals Russian Hackers Targeted Other Organizations

by Willyt Donofrio | 27 January 2024
Shazam Introduces New Feature To Identify Music In Apps While Wearing Headphones
News

Shazam Introduces New Feature To Identify Music In Apps While Wearing Headphones

by Willyt Donofrio | 27 January 2024
Apple’s New ‘Contingent Pricing’ Pilot Tests Aim To Retain App Store Developers Ahead Of DMA
News

Apple’s New ‘Contingent Pricing’ Pilot Tests Aim To Retain App Store Developers Ahead Of DMA

by Willyt Donofrio | 27 January 2024
Why Wont Halo Run On My Computer?
GAMING

Why Wont Halo Run On My Computer?

by Willyt Donofrio | 27 January 2024
Why Is Halo Infinite Crashing
GAMING

Why Is Halo Infinite Crashing

by Willyt Donofrio | 27 January 2024
The Surge Of Tech Layoffs In 2024: A Deep Dive Into The Data
News

The Surge Of Tech Layoffs In 2024: A Deep Dive Into The Data

by Willyt Donofrio | 27 January 2024