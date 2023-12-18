Newsnews
News

Apple Introduces Discount Bundles For App Subscriptions

Written by: Maryrose Parry | Published: 18 December 2023
apple-introduces-discount-bundles-for-app-subscriptions
News

Apple has recently announced an experiment on the App Store that allows developers to offer discounted subscription bundles. This new feature, called “contingent pricing,” enables developers to combine subscriptions for two apps at a reduced price.

Key Takeaway

Apple’s introduction of discounted subscription bundles for apps is a strategic move to attract and retain developers, potentially in response to upcoming regulatory changes in the EU.

Developers’ Opportunity

In an update on the developer blog, Apple mentioned that the new feature allows developers to apply a discounted price to an app’s subscription, as long as the consumer is subscribed to another app in the bundle. This presents an opportunity for indie developers to promote their work by offering subscription discounts on bundles of their apps.

Seamless Process

Pete Hare, a senior engineering manager at Apple, highlighted that the company manages all the complexity, including eligibility checks and payments, to ensure a seamless in-app purchase experience. This means that developers can focus on offering discounted services, while Apple takes care of the technical and financial aspects of the process.

Implications and Speculations

While the feature is currently in the testing phase, Apple has indicated that developers can promote these discounts on off-platform marketing channels. This move by Apple seems to be aimed at making the App Store more appealing to developers, especially in anticipation of the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) coming into effect next year. The DMA aims to open up app distribution platforms, such as Apple’s App Store, to alternative installation methods.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How Do You Get Apple TV For Free
TECHNOLOGY

How Do You Get Apple TV For Free

by Susie Dimaggio | 11 September 2023
How Much Is Netflix A Month 2022
TECHNOLOGY

How Much Is Netflix A Month 2022

by Hildagard Worthington | 5 August 2023
What Channels Come With Apple TV
TECHNOLOGY

What Channels Come With Apple TV

by Petronia Albers | 11 September 2023
Where To Get HBO Max Free
TECHNOLOGY

Where To Get HBO Max Free

by Hilary Curran | 10 August 2023
How Much Does Apple TV Cost A Month
TECHNOLOGY

How Much Does Apple TV Cost A Month

by Franni Hartung | 11 September 2023
Disney+ Review: Prices, Features & Its Benefits
TECH REVIEWS

Disney+ Review: Prices, Features & Its Benefits

by Rexan | 9 March 2020
What Pricing Strategies For Online Gaming? Chegg
TECHNOLOGY

What Pricing Strategies For Online Gaming? Chegg

by Fawne Wendel | 11 August 2023
How Much For HBO Max A Month
TECHNOLOGY

How Much For HBO Max A Month

by Marti Suter | 10 August 2023

Recent Stories

Jumia Ceases Food Delivery Service In Seven Markets Due To Intense Competition
News

Jumia Ceases Food Delivery Service In Seven Markets Due To Intense Competition

by Maryrose Parry | 18 December 2023
EU Launches DSA Probe Into Elon Musk’s X Over Illegal Content Risks
News

EU Launches DSA Probe Into Elon Musk’s X Over Illegal Content Risks

by Maryrose Parry | 18 December 2023
SEC’s New Cybersecurity Disclosure Rules: What Businesses Need To Know
News

SEC’s New Cybersecurity Disclosure Rules: What Businesses Need To Know

by Maryrose Parry | 18 December 2023
Apple Introduces Discount Bundles For App Subscriptions
News

Apple Introduces Discount Bundles For App Subscriptions

by Maryrose Parry | 18 December 2023
MongoDB Investigating Security Incident Impacting Customer Data
News

MongoDB Investigating Security Incident Impacting Customer Data

by Maryrose Parry | 18 December 2023
Adobe And Figma Terminate $20B Acquisition Plans Due To Regulatory Headwinds In Europe
News

Adobe And Figma Terminate $20B Acquisition Plans Due To Regulatory Headwinds In Europe

by Maryrose Parry | 18 December 2023
ServiceNow Enhances Process Mining Capabilities With UltimateSuite Acquisition
News

ServiceNow Enhances Process Mining Capabilities With UltimateSuite Acquisition

by Maryrose Parry | 18 December 2023
May Mobility’s Driverless Microtransit Service Launches In Sun City, Arizona
News

May Mobility’s Driverless Microtransit Service Launches In Sun City, Arizona

by Maryrose Parry | 18 December 2023