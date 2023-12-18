Newsnews
News

MongoDB Investigating Security Incident Impacting Customer Data

Written by: Elysia Mcarthur | Published: 18 December 2023
mongodb-investigating-security-incident-impacting-customer-data
News

Database management giant MongoDB is currently investigating a security incident that has resulted in the exposure of some information about its customers. The New York-based company, which assists over 46,000 companies in managing their databases and vast stores of data, has reported unauthorized access to certain corporate systems, leading to the exposure of customer account metadata and contact information.

Key Takeaway

MongoDB is currently investigating a security incident that has led to the exposure of customer account metadata and contact information. While the company does not believe that customer data stored in MongoDB Atlas was compromised, it is advising customers to remain vigilant for potential social engineering and phishing attacks.

What Happened?

The security incident was first detected on Wednesday, with unauthorized access going undetected for some time before discovery. Although MongoDB has confirmed that hackers accessed some of its corporate systems containing customer names, phone numbers, email addresses, and other unspecified customer account metadata, it does not believe that hackers accessed any customer data stored in MongoDB Atlas, its hosted database offering.

Customer Impact

While the company has not disclosed the exact number of affected customers, it confirmed that one customer had their system logs accessed. MongoDB has notified the affected customer and found no evidence that any other customers’ system logs were compromised.

Response and Recommendations

MongoDB has recommended that customers remain vigilant for social engineering and phishing attacks. It also encourages customers to activate phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication on their accounts, despite not requiring it by default.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

PHP Mongodb Where Clause
TECHNOLOGY

PHP Mongodb Where Clause

by Bennie Marvel | 30 August 2023
Big Data Solutions: Analytic Tools That Will Help Businesses In Today’s Data-Driven Economy
TECHNOLOGY

Big Data Solutions: Analytic Tools That Will Help Businesses In Today’s Data-Driven Economy

by Angelina | 27 August 2019
Intro to Big Data: A Tech Revolution In The Making
TECHNOLOGY

Intro to Big Data: A Tech Revolution In The Making

by Natasha | 29 July 2019
How To Set Up A Python Workstation
TECHNOLOGY

How To Set Up A Python Workstation

by Caressa Fetter | 25 November 2023
Oracle Partners With Microsoft Azure To Bring Database Infrastructure To The Cloud
News

Oracle Partners With Microsoft Azure To Bring Database Infrastructure To The Cloud

by Cindee Hilton | 15 September 2023
Rockset Raises $44 Million To Accelerate Real-Time Search And Analytics Apps
News

Rockset Raises $44 Million To Accelerate Real-Time Search And Analytics Apps

by Becky Roger | 30 August 2023
How To Create A Mobile Banking App
FINTECH

How To Create A Mobile Banking App

by Elsi Spalding | 18 November 2023
Vendelux Secures New Funding To Drive B2B Event Marketing Growth
News

Vendelux Secures New Funding To Drive B2B Event Marketing Growth

by Ivy Pabon | 21 November 2023

Recent Stories

Jumia Ceases Food Delivery Service In Seven Markets Due To Intense Competition
News

Jumia Ceases Food Delivery Service In Seven Markets Due To Intense Competition

by Elysia Mcarthur | 18 December 2023
EU Launches DSA Probe Into Elon Musk’s X Over Illegal Content Risks
News

EU Launches DSA Probe Into Elon Musk’s X Over Illegal Content Risks

by Elysia Mcarthur | 18 December 2023
SEC’s New Cybersecurity Disclosure Rules: What Businesses Need To Know
News

SEC’s New Cybersecurity Disclosure Rules: What Businesses Need To Know

by Elysia Mcarthur | 18 December 2023
Apple Introduces Discount Bundles For App Subscriptions
News

Apple Introduces Discount Bundles For App Subscriptions

by Elysia Mcarthur | 18 December 2023
MongoDB Investigating Security Incident Impacting Customer Data
News

MongoDB Investigating Security Incident Impacting Customer Data

by Elysia Mcarthur | 18 December 2023
Adobe And Figma Terminate $20B Acquisition Plans Due To Regulatory Headwinds In Europe
News

Adobe And Figma Terminate $20B Acquisition Plans Due To Regulatory Headwinds In Europe

by Elysia Mcarthur | 18 December 2023
ServiceNow Enhances Process Mining Capabilities With UltimateSuite Acquisition
News

ServiceNow Enhances Process Mining Capabilities With UltimateSuite Acquisition

by Elysia Mcarthur | 18 December 2023
May Mobility’s Driverless Microtransit Service Launches In Sun City, Arizona
News

May Mobility’s Driverless Microtransit Service Launches In Sun City, Arizona

by Elysia Mcarthur | 18 December 2023