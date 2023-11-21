Newsnews
News

Vendelux Secures New Funding To Drive B2B Event Marketing Growth

Written by: Ivy Pabon | Published: 21 November 2023
vendelux-secures-new-funding-to-drive-b2b-event-marketing-growth
News

Vendelux, an AI-powered event intelligence platform, has secured a $14 million Series A investment to fuel its expansion in the B2B event marketing industry. The company, founded by former Shutterstock executives Alex Reynolds and Stefan Deeran, aims to assist event marketers and CMOs in making informed decisions about which events to attend or sponsor. Vendelux leverages artificial intelligence and predictive modeling to provide comprehensive data on over 160,000 global events, tradeshows, and conferences.

Key Takeaway

Vendelux, an AI-powered event intelligence platform, has secured

4 million in Series A funding to drive growth in the B2B event marketing space. As in-person events make a comeback, Vendelux’s comprehensive data and predictive modeling capabilities enable event marketers to make informed decisions about which events to attend or sponsor. The company’s customer base and annual recurring revenue have tripled over the past year, signaling the increased importance of events in generating business opportunities and building customer relationships.

Events Make a Comeback

With the resurgence of in-person events following the pandemic, Vendelux’s platform has seen tremendous growth. The company’s prediction that events would come back stronger than ever has now proven true, with events surpassing pre-pandemic levels in terms of attendance and significance. Marketers have realized the value of face-to-face interaction and the opportunities it presents for forging new business deals and nurturing existing customer relationships.

The Shift Towards Event Marketing

As other marketing channels face challenges, such as privacy concerns impacting performance marketing and travel restrictions hindering face-to-face meetings, event marketing has emerged as a primary avenue for connecting with clients and prospects. Marketers are redirecting their budgets into the event space, recognizing its potential for generating high returns on investment.

Product Enhancements and Customer Growth

Following its previous funding round, Vendelux focused on refining its offerings and improving the effectiveness of its matchmaking capabilities. The company also developed a collaborative digital planner integrated with customer relationship management tools to streamline event planning for marketers. These efforts resulted in a doubling of Vendelux’s customer base and a tripled annual recurring revenue over the past year. Notably, Vendelux’s clientele includes prominent enterprises like PayPal, MongoDB, Okta, and T-Mobile, in addition to over 5,000 event marketers utilizing the free version of its software.

Expanding Global Presence and Team

Buoyed by the growing demand from both marketers and event organizers, Vendelux plans to utilize the new funding to expand its team and global reach. The company aims to establish a London-based team to cater to enterprises across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. With the goal of providing end-to-end support for event marketers, Vendelux intends to assist customers in not just identifying their target audience but also facilitating meetings, email campaigns, and roundtable discussions, while offering integrations with various tools to track the value of the event marketing channel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Slope Secures $30 Million In Funding To Scale B2B Payments Platform
News

Slope Secures $30 Million In Funding To Scale B2B Payments Platform

by Arlee Botelho | 28 September 2023
What Is B2B Fintech
AI

What Is B2B Fintech

by Cacilie Anders | 19 September 2023
B2B SaaS: How To Get Your First Customers
FINTECH

B2B SaaS: How To Get Your First Customers

by Sashenka Rawlings | 15 November 2023
Newly Closed Fund Positions Mercury Fund As Key Player In SaaS Startups
News

Newly Closed Fund Positions Mercury Fund As Key Player In SaaS Startups

by Honey Wert | 29 September 2023
How To Sell B2B SaaS
FINTECH

How To Sell B2B SaaS

by Terrye Haro | 15 November 2023
New Life For Old B2B Leads: A Segmented Strategy To Maximize Sales Opportunities
News

New Life For Old B2B Leads: A Segmented Strategy To Maximize Sales Opportunities

by Gray Kress | 16 September 2023
What Is B2B SaaS
FINTECH

What Is B2B SaaS

by Debora Gardiner | 15 November 2023
New Acquisition And Funding For Praso In Brazil To Simplify Food Purchasing For Retailers
News

New Acquisition And Funding For Praso In Brazil To Simplify Food Purchasing For Retailers

by Marj Donald | 30 August 2023

Recent Stories

9 Best Corner Workstation Desk For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Best Corner Workstation Desk For 2023

by Ivy Pabon | 22 November 2023
8 Amazing Audio Workstation Desk For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Amazing Audio Workstation Desk For 2023

by Ivy Pabon | 22 November 2023
10 Best I7 Workstation For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

10 Best I7 Workstation For 2023

by Ivy Pabon | 22 November 2023
12 Best Asus Workstation For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Best Asus Workstation For 2023

by Ivy Pabon | 22 November 2023
7 Amazing Ergonomic Workstation For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

7 Amazing Ergonomic Workstation For 2023

by Ivy Pabon | 22 November 2023
12 Best Guitar Workstation For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Best Guitar Workstation For 2023

by Ivy Pabon | 22 November 2023
5 Amazing Workstation Motherboard For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

5 Amazing Workstation Motherboard For 2023

by Ivy Pabon | 22 November 2023
13 Best Treadmill Desk Workstation For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best Treadmill Desk Workstation For 2023

by Ivy Pabon | 22 November 2023