Newsnews
News

Box Unveils New Consumption-Based Pricing Model For Generative AI Features

Written by: Drusilla Fears | Published: 8 January 2024
box-unveils-new-consumption-based-pricing-model-for-generative-ai-features
News

In a recent announcement, Box introduced a new approach to pricing for its generative AI features. The company has opted for a consumption-based model, departing from the conventional flat rate system.

Key Takeaway

Box has introduced a consumption-based pricing model for its generative AI features, offering a unique approach compared to traditional flat rate systems. This innovative model aims to align charges with actual usage and accounts for the expenses associated with utilizing the OpenAI API.

Unique Pricing Model

Under the new model, each user is allocated 20 credits per month, which can be utilized for a variety of AI tasks. These credits can be used for up to 20 events, with each task incurring a single credit. Additionally, users have access to a communal pool of 2,000 extra credits. Should the usage surpass this limit, customers are encouraged to engage with a sales representative to procure additional credits.

Insights from Box CEO

Box CEO Aaron Levie elaborated that this innovative approach enables the company to align charges with actual usage. It acknowledges that certain users may leverage the AI features more extensively than others. Furthermore, the pricing model accounts for the expenses associated with utilizing the OpenAI API, which serves as the foundation for the company’s extensive language model.

Comparison with Microsoft’s Model

Contrasting Box’s strategy, Microsoft has adopted a more traditional pricing model. The tech giant revealed that it would impose a $30 fee per user per month for accessing its Copilot features, in addition to the standard monthly Office 365 subscription cost, which varies depending on the customer.

Challenges and Opportunities

During a panel discussion at Web Summit in November, industry experts Christine Spang, co-founder and CTO at Nylas, and Manny Medina, CEO at Outreach, delved into the obstacles faced by SaaS companies in implementing generative AI features. Spang emphasized the significant advancement represented by generative AI and highlighted the need for software companies to integrate it into their products effectively. She expressed, “I’m not going to say it’s like 10 out of 10 where the hype meets the [current] reality, but I do think there is real value there and what’s really going to make the difference is how people take the technology and connect it to other systems, other apps and sort of drive real value in different use cases with it.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Box Introduces Unique AI Pricing Plan To Account For High Cost Of LLMs
News

Box Introduces Unique AI Pricing Plan To Account For High Cost Of LLMs

by Hildegarde Caston | 12 October 2023
When Does The 40 Series GPU Come Out
TECHNOLOGY

When Does The 40 Series GPU Come Out

by Aretha Crozier | 4 August 2023
What Is An Nvidia GPU
TECHNOLOGY

What Is An Nvidia GPU

by Marylinda Thach | 1 August 2023
When Is The Next Nvidia Graphics Card Coming Out
TECHNOLOGY

When Is The Next Nvidia Graphics Card Coming Out

by Trudi Krajewski | 20 October 2023
When Is New Samsung Galaxy Coming Out
TECHNOLOGY

When Is New Samsung Galaxy Coming Out

by Nelli Becerra | 18 September 2023
Box Launches Hubs: A Revolutionary Tool For Sharing Customized Content
News

Box Launches Hubs: A Revolutionary Tool For Sharing Customized Content

by Coleen Hoffman | 12 October 2023
OpenAI’s Developer Event Unveils Exciting Announcements For AI Enthusiasts
News

OpenAI’s Developer Event Unveils Exciting Announcements For AI Enthusiasts

by Lissy Treat | 7 November 2023
When Did The Samsung Galaxy S9 Come Out
TECHNOLOGY

When Did The Samsung Galaxy S9 Come Out

by Walliw Arango | 18 September 2023

Recent Stories

Which Computer Plays 4K Videos From An Action Camera Smoothly
Digital Photography

Which Computer Plays 4K Videos From An Action Camera Smoothly

by Drusilla Fears | 8 January 2024
Sony 5.2Ch AV Receiver: What You Need To Hook Up Speakers
Smart Home Gadgets

Sony 5.2Ch AV Receiver: What You Need To Hook Up Speakers

by Drusilla Fears | 8 January 2024
How To Rip And Burn From A Camcorder
Digital Photography

How To Rip And Burn From A Camcorder

by Drusilla Fears | 8 January 2024
How To Connect Action Camera To Selfie Stick
Digital Photography

How To Connect Action Camera To Selfie Stick

by Drusilla Fears | 8 January 2024
How To Build A Stabilization Gimbal For An Action Camera
Digital Photography

How To Build A Stabilization Gimbal For An Action Camera

by Drusilla Fears | 8 January 2024
How Long Does A 32GB Micro SD Card Last For Recording In Action Camera
Digital Photography

How Long Does A 32GB Micro SD Card Last For Recording In Action Camera

by Drusilla Fears | 8 January 2024
How To Not Get Wide Angle Lens On An Action Camera
Digital Photography

How To Not Get Wide Angle Lens On An Action Camera

by Drusilla Fears | 8 January 2024
What Is The Best App For My Action Camera
Digital Photography

What Is The Best App For My Action Camera

by Drusilla Fears | 8 January 2024