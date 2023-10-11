Newsnews
Box Launches Hubs: A Revolutionary Tool For Sharing Customized Content

Written by: Coleen Hoffman | Published: 12 October 2023
Box, the leading cloud storage and collaboration platform, has just unveiled a groundbreaking feature called Box Hubs. This innovative tool aims to revolutionize content sharing by providing users with a centralized microsite designed to curate and share specialized types of content. The announcement was made by Box CEO and co-founder Aaron Levie at the prestigious BoxWorks customer conference.

Key Takeaway

Box has introduced Box Hubs, a game-changing tool that allows businesses to create specialized content portals. With the integration of generative AI, these portals offer curated and accurate search results, enabling teams to easily access and share information. The simplicity of creating custom hubs makes this feature highly adaptable to different use cases, making Box Hubs a valuable addition to the Box platform.

Addressing the Challenges of Traditional Content Sharing

For years, companies have relied on the traditional file and folder structure to share content. While it worked well for small groups or individual sharing, larger teams often struggled to understand the context of the content stored in folders. Box Hubs aims to address this challenge by offering a customizable portal that provides a curated set of information.

The Power of AI in Content Curation

Box Hubs combines the power of generative AI with content curation to offer users an enhanced and efficient search experience. Traditional AI queries across vast unstructured datasets often result in inaccurate or irrelevant responses. However, when used within a subject-specific content portal like a Box Hub, generative AI search delivers much more accurate and relevant answers.

According to Levie, “Once you’ve curated your data in a [subject-specific content portal], and users ask a question within that context, you actually get much better answers and a higher likelihood of the right response.”

Creating Customized Hubs Made Easy

Creating custom Box Hubs is a straightforward process. Users simply add a new hub, give it a header, title, and icon, fill it with relevant content, and press publish. The flexibility and simplicity of building these portals will empower businesses to create and customize hubs to suit their specific needs.

Availability and Pricing

Box Hubs will be available for free with Enterprise plans and above. However, the AI search feature will be a separate component included exclusively with the Enterprise Plus plan. It’s important to note that both Box Hubs and AI search are expected to be available in beta sometime next year.

