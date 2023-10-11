box-introduces-unique-ai-pricing-plan-to-account-for-high-cost-of-llms

Box, the leading enterprise software provider, has unveiled a groundbreaking pricing plan for its artificial intelligence (AI) functionality. The company, which partnered with OpenAI to bring generative AI to its platform, has devised a credit system to address the challenge of pricing AI tools and recouping the costs associated with running content against large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s.

Introducing Box’s New AI Pricing Model

At the recently held BoxWorks conference, Box announced its innovative approach to pricing AI functionality. The company will be implementing a credit system that provides each user with 20 credits per month. These credits can be utilized for a variety of AI tasks, including document questions, content generation in Box Notes, and inquiries made through the Box hub.

Should users exceed their monthly credit allowance, they will have access to a shared pool of 2000 additional credits. This shared pool allows power users to continue benefiting from Box’s AI features without incurring additional costs for the company.

For customers with substantial AI usage, Box offers the option to purchase additional blocks of credits. The shared pool of 2000 credits is available to anyone who surpasses their initial monthly allocation, and as further needs arise, companies can acquire blocks worth 10,000 credits.

Creating a Fair Pricing Model

Box arrived at this unique pricing system after consulting with customers and learning about the diverse ways in which they are utilizing AI features in the platform. The company wanted to ensure that both general users and power users could benefit from AI functionality while balancing the expense of running generative AI models, which can be quite costly.

By implementing this new pricing model, Box aims to provide an equitable approach to charging customers, taking into account the underlying resources required to support the advanced AI capabilities. Box CEO, Aaron Levie, believes this model strikes the right balance and addresses the varying needs of different user types.

Availability and Future Plans

Box also announced that the first two AI features, creating content in Box Notes and asking questions about specific documents, will be available in beta for customers subscribed to their Enterprise Plus plan. These customers will operate under the new pricing model once Box begins charging for these features.