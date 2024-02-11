Bluesky Opens To Everyone, Rivian Reveals New SUV, And Governments Exploit IPhones

Welcome to the Week in Review (WiR), where we bring you the latest in the world of tech. This week, we saw some exciting developments, including the opening of Bluesky to the public, Rivian’s announcement of its new electric SUV, and revelations about government hackers targeting iPhone users. Let’s dive into the details.

Key Takeaway The tech world saw significant developments this week, from the expansion of social networking platforms to the unveiling of new electric vehicles. However, concerns about cybersecurity and the impact of platform decisions on users continue to be important topics for the industry.

Bluesky: A Micro-Blogging Platform for All

Bluesky, a micro-blogging platform backed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, has finally opened its doors to the public after nearly a year of being invite-only. This move marks an important step for the platform, offering a new space for users to engage in online conversations and share their thoughts.

Rivian Unveils R2 Electric SUV

Rivian, the electric vehicle manufacturer, made headlines with the announcement of its next-generation vehicle, the R2 electric SUV. Set to be revealed on March 7, this new addition to Rivian’s lineup promises to offer a smaller and more affordable option for electric vehicle enthusiasts.

Government Hackers Target iPhone Users

In a concerning revelation, it has come to light that government hackers exploited three unknown vulnerabilities in Apple’s iPhone operating system to target individuals with spyware. This revelation raises important questions about the security of mobile devices and the potential risks faced by users.

Meta’s Decision to Sever Group Access

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, recently announced its decision to shut down its Facebook Groups API, causing disruptions for businesses and social media marketers. This move has sparked discussions about the impact on online communities and the future of group interactions on the platform.