Newsnews
News

Rivian To Unveil New R2 Electric SUV On March 7

Written by: Amandi Montoya | Published: 6 February 2024
rivian-to-unveil-new-r2-electric-suv-on-march-7
News

Rivian, the electric vehicle manufacturer, has announced that it will be revealing its latest offering, the R2 electric SUV, on March 7. This new vehicle is expected to be a smaller and more affordable option compared to the company’s existing R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck.

Key Takeaway

Rivian is set to unveil the R2 electric SUV, offering a more affordable option in the electric vehicle market. The anticipated launch event on March 7 is expected to mark a significant milestone for the company’s future growth and expansion.

Anticipated Launch Event

Although specific details about the event are currently scarce, it is anticipated to take place in Laguna Beach, California. Rivian has recently filed paperwork for an event under the title “RIVIAN R2 LAUNCH,” indicating the location for the unveiling.

Key Features and Market Impact

The R2 electric SUV is projected to be priced in the range of $40,000 to $60,000, positioning it as a more budget-friendly option for consumers. Rivian’s CEO and founder, RJ Scaringe, has emphasized that the R2 will be manufactured at a larger scale than the company’s current vehicles, presenting a significant opportunity for Rivian in the electric vehicle market.

Production and Future Plans

Despite the anticipation surrounding the R2, it is important to note that the vehicle is not expected to be available until at least 2026. This timeline is attributed to the necessity of constructing a new factory in Georgia, where the R2 SUV will be produced.

Financial Implications and Growth Strategy

Rivian’s production numbers for 2023 indicate a positive trend, with over 57,000 vehicles built and approximately 50,000 delivered, including commercial vans for Amazon. However, the company continues to incur significant losses on each R1 platform vehicle. The introduction of the R2, built on a more efficient platform, is expected to contribute to Rivian’s path to profitability, especially as the company expands its vehicle lineup based on the new platform.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Time Does Rivian Start Trading
FINTECH

What Time Does Rivian Start Trading

by Bea Spear | 15 November 2023
Rivian Exceeds Expectations With 23% Increase In Q3 Deliveries
News

Rivian Exceeds Expectations With 23% Increase In Q3 Deliveries

by Leslie Carnahan | 3 October 2023
Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe Takes On Top Product Role At EV Maker
News

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe Takes On Top Product Role At EV Maker

by Cora Yuen | 21 November 2023
Lucid Adjusts 2023 Production Plans In Response To Softening Demand For Luxury EVs
News

Lucid Adjusts 2023 Production Plans In Response To Softening Demand For Luxury EVs

by Eulalie Mosley | 8 November 2023
Kia Starts Taking Orders For Its Flagship All-Electric 2024 EV9 SUV
News

Kia Starts Taking Orders For Its Flagship All-Electric 2024 EV9 SUV

by Blanca Seals | 17 October 2023
Rivian Opens Up Commercial Electric Van Sales Beyond Amazon
News

Rivian Opens Up Commercial Electric Van Sales Beyond Amazon

by Ranee Spain | 8 November 2023
Amazon’s Fleet Of Rivian-Made Electric Delivery Vans Reaches 10K In The US
News

Amazon’s Fleet Of Rivian-Made Electric Delivery Vans Reaches 10K In The US

by Gabey Merrifield | 19 October 2023
Affordable, High-Tech EVs Steal The Show At IAA Mobility 2023
News

Affordable, High-Tech EVs Steal The Show At IAA Mobility 2023

by Amalee Whiteley | 6 September 2023

Recent Stories

ProducePay Secures $38M Funding To Address Produce Supply Chain Waste
News

ProducePay Secures $38M Funding To Address Produce Supply Chain Waste

by Amandi Montoya | 6 February 2024
Rivian To Unveil New R2 Electric SUV On March 7
News

Rivian To Unveil New R2 Electric SUV On March 7

by Amandi Montoya | 6 February 2024
Snapchat’s Parent Company, Snap, Announces 10% Workforce Layoffs To Streamline Operations
News

Snapchat’s Parent Company, Snap, Announces 10% Workforce Layoffs To Streamline Operations

by Amandi Montoya | 6 February 2024
How To Cow Level Diablo 3
GAMING

How To Cow Level Diablo 3

by Amandi Montoya | 6 February 2024
How Far Is 20 Yards In Diablo 3
GAMING

How Far Is 20 Yards In Diablo 3

by Amandi Montoya | 6 February 2024
China’s AI Startups Face Declining Investor Enthusiasm Amid Global Frenzy
News

China’s AI Startups Face Declining Investor Enthusiasm Amid Global Frenzy

by Amandi Montoya | 6 February 2024
Wonder Ventures Secures $102M, Including New Later-Stage Fund
News

Wonder Ventures Secures $102M, Including New Later-Stage Fund

by Amandi Montoya | 6 February 2024
Thoma Bravo Acquires Everbridge, Critical Event Management Software Company, In $1.5B Deal
News

Thoma Bravo Acquires Everbridge, Critical Event Management Software Company, In $1.5B Deal

by Amandi Montoya | 6 February 2024