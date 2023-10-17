kia-starts-taking-orders-for-its-flagship-all-electric-2024-ev9-suv

Kia, the renowned automaker, has recently announced that it is now accepting reservations for its highly anticipated EV9, an all-electric full-size SUV that has been positioned as the flagship for the company’s expanding electric vehicle portfolio. This move comes as part of Kia’s new strategy of allowing customers to reserve their preferred models in advance of deliveries, which began with the successful launch of the EV6 sedan in 2022. The company is aiming to replicate the achievements of its internal combustion engine-powered Telluride SUV in the United States by tapping into the growing demand for electric SUVs.

Reservations and Pricing

Customers interested in reserving the Kia EV9 can do so by paying a reservation fee of $750, which will later be applied to the vehicle’s purchase price. This reservation strategy is not uncommon within the electric vehicle market, with established companies like Tesla also adopting a similar approach. However, what sets the EV9 apart is the significantly shorter wait time for reservation holders. Kia is expecting to start delivering the EV9 to dealer showrooms in the fourth quarter of this year, ensuring that customers won’t have to wait for years like some other electric vehicle manufacturers.

The Kia EV9 is priced competitively, starting at $54,900, excluding the destination fee of $1,495. This pricing places the EV9 below other similarly sized electric SUVs in the market, such as the Mercedes EQS SUV and Rivian R1S. Kia aims to attract potential buyers by offering a compelling combination of size, advanced software, and affordability in the EV9.

Key Features and Options

The Kia EV9 is built on the company’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and features a spacious three-row configuration. With a 122-inch wheelbase and an overall length of 197 inches, the EV9 is in line with other full-size SUVs in the market, including Kia’s own Telluride. Apart from its size, the EV9 boasts impressive powertrain options and model trims to cater to a range of customer preferences.

Customers can choose between two powertrain options for the EV9. The standard powertrain includes a 76.1-kWh battery paired with a 160-kW (215-hp) motor powering the rear wheels. Additionally, there is an optional 99.8-kWh battery available that comes in either a single-motor configuration (201-hp) or a more powerful dual-motor, 283-kW (379-hp) all-wheel-drive configuration.

The EV9 is offered in five different trims, allowing customers to select the one that best suits their needs. The trims include Light, Wind, Land, and GT Line, with the latter being the top-tier option priced at $73,900. The range of the EV9 varies depending on the powertrain and trim, with the highest range of 304 miles achieved by the Light trim equipped with the larger battery pack and rear-wheel drive.