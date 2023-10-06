new-ai-app-epik-takes-the-app-store-by-storm-with-its-viral-yearbook-photo-feature

In a world where AI apps seem to go viral every week, there’s a new star on the rise. Meet EPIK, the photo editing app that has skyrocketed to the top of the App Store charts. What sets EPIK apart from the rest is its unique ability to generate nostalgic, 90s-inspired “yearbook” photos, capturing the essence of a bygone era. It’s no wonder that users around the world have fallen in love with this innovative app.

Key Takeaway EPIK, the AI photo editing app, has taken the App Store by storm with its viral yearbook photo feature. Users can recreate nostalgic, 90s-inspired yearbook photos of themselves using the app’s AI-generated templates. The app has gained popularity across social media, with influencers from around the world sharing their AI-generated photos. EPIK’s success has placed it at the top of the App Store charts, making it a must-have for those seeking a trip down memory lane.

Unleashing Nostalgia with EPIK

Hailing from Snow Corporation, a Naver subsidiary based in South Korea, EPIK has quickly gained traction among users. The app allows users to upload their own selfies as a basis for creating authentic-looking yearbook photos. EPIK’s AI technology then works its magic, transforming the uploaded selfies into stunning throwback images complete with 90s-inspired poses, looks, and hairstyles.

Social media has played a significant role in EPIK’s rise to fame, with influencers from various fields endorsing and sharing their AI-generated yearbook photos. These influencers, with their massive followings, have fueled the app’s popularity and cemented its place as the number one app on the U.S. App Store.

Global Success and Impressive Numbers

According to market intelligence firm Apptopia, EPIK has garnered a staggering 92.3 million installs since its launch in August 2021, with 4.7 million downloads in the U.S. alone. The app gained considerable traction in mid-September and continues to draw an ever-growing user base.

While India remains EPIK’s largest market in terms of downloads, the app has also found success in the U.S., ranking among the top overall apps for the first time. Data.ai reports slightly lower lifetime downloads of 82 million and estimates consumer spending on EPIK to be close to $7 million.

Joining the Yearbook Photo Trend

Scrolling through the #epik hashtag on Instagram reveals the extent of the app’s influence, with numerous prominent accounts jumping on the trend and sharing their AI-generated yearbook photos. Beauty influencers, actors, models, video creators, and even Twitch streamers have all embraced the EPIK phenomena, captivating their followers with a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

To make use of EPIK’s Yearbook feature, users are required to upload 8-12 selfie images. The app emphasizes the need for clear photos with diverse expressions, angles, and backgrounds to ensure the best results. Once processed, the app generates an impressive selection of 60 different images. While the app itself is free to download, users have the option to pay for the AI-generated output. For quicker delivery, users can choose between standard and express delivery options.

A Flash in the Pan or Long-lasting Success?

Despite EPIK’s soaring popularity, the app has faced challenges in meeting the overwhelming demand. As more users flock to use the Yearbook feature, EPIK has struggled to keep up, leading to delays and temporary unavailability. However, this surge in demand is a testament to the app’s viral success and suggests that it may be more than just a passing trend.

EPIK is joining the ranks of other AI photo apps that have made headlines for their unique features, such as Lensa and Remini. However, the challenge lies in maintaining user interest beyond the initial hype. A previous report from Apptopia revealed that many AI photo editors lost consumer interest after their initial popularity faded. Whether EPIK can break this pattern and become a lasting phenomenon remains to be seen.

For now, EPIK sits at the top of the App Store charts, delighting users with its ability to transport them back in time through innovative AI-generated yearbook photos. As users eagerly await their turn to relive the past, EPIK’s star continues to shine brightly.