Newsnews
News

New Media Venture Last Country: Tucker Carlson’s Second Chance

Written by: Olivette Kendall | Published: 22 October 2023
new-media-venture-last-country-tucker-carlsons-second-chance
News

In a surprising turn of events, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is making a remarkable comeback with his latest media venture, Last Country. After parting ways with Fox News and facing a cease and desist from using X (formerly Twitter) as his platform, Carlson is set to release longer videos behind a subscription paywall through Last Country.

Key Takeaway

Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host, is launching a new media startup called Last Country. This company will release longer videos through a subscription paywall, backed by

5 million in funding. Last Country’s business model, which minimizes reliance on advertisements, sets it apart from other struggling media companies.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Last Country has already secured $15 million in funding through a SAFE note from 1789 Capital, a venture fund spearheaded by Omeed Malik. Malik’s fund is focused on investing in companies that cater to supporters of free speech and oppose so-called “woke” ideals, tapping into an emerging parallel economy.

Tucker’s Media Entrepreneurship: A Tale of Second Chances

This isn’t Carlson’s first venture into media entrepreneurship. In 2010, he co-founded the right-wing news organization, the Daily Caller, but sold his stake and stepped away in 2020. While the Daily Caller thrived during the digital media boom of the late 2000s and early 2010s, many once-promising brands from that era failed to deliver returns for investors.

Notably, Vice, which raised billions in venture funding and achieved a $5.7 billion valuation in 2017, ultimately succumbed to financial struggles and declared bankruptcy this year. Similarly, BuzzFeed, valued at $1.7 billion at one point, has seen its fortunes dwindle, currently trading publicly with a market cap of just $47 million.

Last Country’s Differentiating Factor: Less Reliance on Advertisements

Despite the tumultuous landscape of the media industry, Malik remains confident that Last Country will not face the same fate as its predecessors. What sets this media startup apart is its business model’s reduced reliance on advertisements. While other media companies have considered advertisements as necessities, Last Country sees them as merely optional.

This unique approach to monetization suggests that Last Country aims to provide content not dictated by advertisers’ demands, freeing them to fully express their viewpoints. By operating behind a subscription paywall, the startup seems set on attracting an audience that appreciates freedom of speech and supports the rejection of “woke” ideals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Watch Usa Vs Canada
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Usa Vs Canada

by Ann-Marie Garver | 3 August 2023
How To Watch Fox News
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Fox News

by Minnie Byrnes | 3 August 2023
53 Disney Plus Shows and Movies You Should Check Out Now
ENTERTAINMENT

53 Disney Plus Shows and Movies You Should Check Out Now

by Samantha | 2 November 2020
Complete Guide to Apple TV Plus: What It Is and What It Offers
ENTERTAINMENT

Complete Guide to Apple TV Plus: What It Is and What It Offers

by Marjon | 24 March 2021
When Will Baby Daddy Season 6 Be On Netflix
TECHNOLOGY

When Will Baby Daddy Season 6 Be On Netflix

by Kathy Mceachern | 6 August 2023
How To Watch Fox Nation On Tv
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Fox Nation On Tv

by Berthe Martz | 3 August 2023
Best Netflix Shows to Binge Watch with Friends in 2022
ENTERTAINMENT

Best Netflix Shows to Binge Watch with Friends in 2022

by Abigail | 22 September 2020
How To Mine Cryptocurrency On Pc For Free
AI

How To Mine Cryptocurrency On Pc For Free

by Angelia Penney | 20 September 2023

Recent Stories

DeepMind’s Proposal For Ethical AI Evaluation Framework
News

DeepMind’s Proposal For Ethical AI Evaluation Framework

by Olivette Kendall | 22 October 2023
New CEO Announced As Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down From Web Summit
News

New CEO Announced As Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down From Web Summit

by Olivette Kendall | 22 October 2023
New Media Venture Last Country: Tucker Carlson’s Second Chance
News

New Media Venture Last Country: Tucker Carlson’s Second Chance

by Olivette Kendall | 22 October 2023
Insurtech Business Models: Not One-Size-Fits-All
News

Insurtech Business Models: Not One-Size-Fits-All

by Olivette Kendall | 22 October 2023
Humanoid Robots Face A Major Test With Amazon’s Digit Pilots
News

Humanoid Robots Face A Major Test With Amazon’s Digit Pilots

by Olivette Kendall | 22 October 2023
How To Get Xfinity App On Vizio Smart TV
TECHNOLOGY

How To Get Xfinity App On Vizio Smart TV

by Olivette Kendall | 22 October 2023
How To Get Xfinity App On Smart TV
TECHNOLOGY

How To Get Xfinity App On Smart TV

by Olivette Kendall | 22 October 2023
How To Get Showtime On Vizio Smart TV
TECHNOLOGY

How To Get Showtime On Vizio Smart TV

by Olivette Kendall | 22 October 2023