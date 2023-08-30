New Branding Impact: X Sees Decline In Weekly Active Users And Rankings, But Twitter Lite Installs Grow

A recent analysis from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower reveals that X (formerly known as Twitter) experienced a decline in weekly active users and rankings following its controversial rebrand. While X’s downloads decreased after Elon Musk’s renaming of the microblogging social network, there was a surprising increase in revenue. However, the rebrand caused consumer confusion, leading to a spike in Twitter Lite installs.

Rebranding Impact on X

After the rebrand from Twitter to X, the app experienced a decrease in weekly active users by 4% and fell four spots to No. 36 in the Overall category rankings. Initial reports suggested a dramatic decrease in X’s chart position for both iOS and Android. However, the app’s revenue saw a surprising increase of approximately 25%, primarily driven by revenue from iOS.

Consumer Confusion and Twitter Lite

The rebranding created confusion for consumers searching for Twitter in app stores. Many mainstream users looking for Twitter were redirected to the Twitter Lite app, designed for emerging markets. As a result, Twitter Lite experienced a 350% increase in downloads during the first week of the rebrand. Overall, the Twitter ecosystem saw an 11% increase in downloads, with significant growth in India, the U.S., and Indonesia.

Impact on Other Apps

The X rebranding had an impact on other apps in the market. Rivals such as Bluesky, Instagram Threads, and Mastodon saw varying effects. Threads downloads dropped by 70% in the first week but later showed an increase of 50% with the introduction of new features. Bluesky and Mastodon experienced initial growth but saw downloads decline as the X rebranding subsided.

Amidst the changes, X’s own installs decreased, resulting in a 4-spot drop to No. 36 in the rankings. Both iOS and Android saw decreases of 22% and 18%, respectively. However, Twitter Lite continued to perform well, with a 50% increase in downloads compared to the previous time frame.

The rebranding of X has created an unsettled situation, with users yet to settle on a new platform. The Twitter brand name still holds influence in app stores, drawing potential installs away from the newly renamed X.

Overall, the rebranding had mixed results for X, with decreases in user engagement and rankings, but an unexpected increase in revenue. The confusion surrounding the name change led to increased installs for Twitter Lite, highlighting the enduring appeal of the Twitter brand.