IPOs Making A Comeback: Instacart And Klaviyo File Form S-1s To Go Public

Written by: Marcellina Sutphin | Published: 30 August 2023
Welcome back to Equity, the podcast where we delve into the business of startups, analyzing the numbers and nuances behind the headlines. Today, we bring you exciting news as tech IPOs make a much-awaited comeback. Instacart and Klaviyo have both filed their Form S-1s to go public, signaling a resumption of IPO activity in the tech sector.

Stocks Surge While Crypto Market Lags

To start off the week, global stocks are on the rise, providing a positive outlook for the market. However, the crypto market continues to struggle with minimal week-over-week price movements. Despite this, the tech world is buzzing with anticipation for the new wave of IPOs.

Instacart’s Impressive Performance

Instacart, the popular grocery delivery platform, is garnering attention with its strong trailing performance. The company’s Form S-1 filing reveals robust numbers, but the key question remains: how much can it scale its total transaction volume in the future? Investors are eagerly awaiting updates on this front as they gauge the growth potential of Instacart.

Unveiling Klaviyo’s Growth Potential

While we are still gathering insights about Klaviyo, early indications suggest that the business is on a solid trajectory. Klaviyo, a software company, is poised to make its mark in the IPO market. Will it become the champion that software companies have been waiting for? Only time will tell. Stay tuned for further analysis on the site later today.

Didi’s Strategic Move to Sell Non-Core Assets

In an interesting development, Didi, the ride-hailing giant, is divesting non-core assets by selling a portion of its business to XPeng. This isn’t the first time we have seen a ride-hailing company making strategic moves to realign its focus. Clearly, industry players are adapting to the evolving market dynamics.

Key Takeaway

After a prolonged drought, the tech IPO market is showing signs of resurgence with Instacart and Klaviyo filing their Form S-1s. Investors are keen to evaluate the growth potential of these companies and the industry eagerly awaits their public debuts.

Don’t forget to mark your calendars as Equity opens this year’s Disrupt. We look forward to seeing you there! For more episodes and transcripts, visit Equity’s Simplecast website. And remember, Equity drops every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on various podcast platforms like Apple Podcasts, Overcast, and Spotify. To stay updated on the latest in tech, TechCrunch offers a range of shows, including crypto-focused content and founder interviews.

