New Feature From Google Flights: Get The Best Time To Book

Written by: Sal Campos | Published: 30 August 2023
Google Flights is rolling out a new feature this week that aims to help travelers determine the best time to book their flights. The feature utilizes historical trend data to provide insights on when prices have typically been lowest for a specific destination on selected dates.

Key Takeaway

Google Flights is introducing a new feature that utilizes historical trend data to help travelers determine the best time to book their flights. This feature provides insights on when prices have typically been lowest for a specific destination on selected dates, allowing travelers to make more informed decisions.

How does it work?

With the new insights feature, users will be able to understand whether it is better to book their flight immediately or wait for lower prices. For example, the feature may inform users that the cheapest time to book their trip is currently two months prior to departure or that prices tend to decline closer to the date of departure.

Complementary features

This new feature complements existing insights provided by Google Flights, such as the ability to see whether current prices for a search are low, typical, or high compared to past averages. Users can also opt to turn on price tracking to receive notifications when flight prices significantly drop for their selected dates or flexible dates.

Price guarantee badge

In addition, some flights will display a price guarantee badge. This badge indicates that Google is confident the fare will not decrease before departure. If the fare does drop, Google will refund the difference via Google Pay. However, this is currently part of a pilot program available for select U.S. itineraries.

2023 flight booking trends

In a recent blog post, Google also shared some insights into flight booking trends for 2023. The data suggests that for flights around Christmas, average prices have been lowest 71 days before departure. This is a significant change compared to the 22-day mark reported in the 2022 trends report. Additionally, Google found that there is no longer a “sweet spot” for U.S. trips to Europe, where prices tend to dip before rising again. Prices are typically lowest 72 days or more before departure.

Overall, this new feature from Google Flights aims to empower travelers with information that can help them make informed decisions about when to book their flights, ultimately saving them money.

