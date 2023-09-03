Newsnews
Google Releases New Feature For Travelers On Google Flights

Written by: Ardelle Lord | Published: 4 September 2023
The new tool helps users determine the best time to book flights

Google has introduced a new feature on Google Flights that provides travelers with valuable insights on the cheapest time to book flights. This feature leverages historical trend data to show users when prices have typically been the lowest for their selected destination on their chosen dates.

The new insights tool on Google Flights aims to assist travelers in making informed decisions about when to book their flights. By analyzing past pricing trends, users can have a better understanding of when to expect the most affordable fares.

This addition to Google Flights comes as a helpful tool for travelers who are looking to optimize their travel expenses. By taking advantage of this feature, users can potentially save money on their flights by booking at the most cost-effective time.

Key Takeaway

Google Flights now offers a new insights tool that utilizes historical trend data to help travelers determine the cheapest time to book flights for their desired destination and dates. This feature allows users to make more informed decisions about their travel plans and potentially save money on airfare.

Google’s continuous efforts to enhance its travel services demonstrate its commitment to providing valuable tools and information to users. The addition of this feature on Google Flights further reinforces Google’s position as a leading platform for travel planning and booking.

