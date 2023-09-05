Newsnews
Elon Musk Plans To Sue ADL For Accusing Him And X Of Antisemitism

Written by: Carree Skeen | Published: 5 September 2023
In a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk, the billionaire celebrity and CEO of X (formerly known as Twitter), has announced his intentions to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). Musk, who has previously been accused of invoking antisemitic rhetoric, alleges that the ADL has falsely accused him and X of being antisemitic.

Key Takeaway

Elon Musk intends to sue the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) for defamation, claiming false accusations of antisemitism against him and his platform, X. This legal battle occurs amidst ongoing concerns surrounding hate speech and declining ad revenue on X.

The Allegations and Musk’s Response

Musk took to Twitter on Monday to express his frustration, stating, “To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League…oh the irony!” He also blamed the ADL for X’s falling U.S. advertising revenue, claiming that advertisers were being pressured by the organization.

These tweets come in the wake of controversy surrounding Musk’s engagement with posts containing the hashtag #BanTheADL, which trended on X last week. This trend emerged shortly after the ADL announced a productive conversation with X CEO Linda Yaccarino regarding combating hate speech on the platform.

However, it is important to note that antisemitism has been an ongoing issue on X, predating Musk’s involvement. In 2016, the ADL published a report highlighting the rise of antisemitic hate speech targeting journalists on the platform, partly influenced by the rhetoric surrounding the 2016 presidential election.

Musk’s History with Antisemitic Allegations

Musk himself has faced accusations of promoting antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories through his interactions on X. He has targeted Jewish billionaire George Soros and engaged with content containing antisemitic themes. While not explicitly hate speech, his willingness to engage with such posts has drawn criticism.

It is worth mentioning that X has been at the center of other legal battles recently. In August, the platform filed a lawsuit against the British nonprofit organization Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), alleging unauthorized data access and selective reporting to showcase an increase in hate speech on X.

The Impact on X’s Advertising Revenue

Musk has attributed X’s decline in U.S. advertising revenue to the ADL’s pressure on advertisers. Reports indicate that X’s ad revenue in the U.S. has decreased by 59% compared to the previous year. These financial challenges, combined with the debt acquired from Musk’s acquisition of the platform, have raised concerns about X’s financial stability.

While the decline in ad revenue cannot be solely attributed to the ADL’s actions, X’s status as a platform for free speech and its occasional embrace of controversial content have likely contributed to advertisers’ hesitancy to associate their brands with the platform.

Ultimately, as advertisers and users demand more tangible actions against hate speech and brand safety violations, X will need to address these concerns to regain trust and secure its financial future.

