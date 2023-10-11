Newsnews
Instagram Head States Threads Will Not Amplify News On The Platform

Written by: Fiona Dillingham | Published: 12 October 2023
instagram-head-states-threads-will-not-amplify-news-on-the-platform
In a recent statement, Instagram head Adam Mosseri clarified that the new Twitter-like app, Threads, is not intended to amplify news on the platform. This position aligns with Instagram’s cautious approach to news in an effort to avoid the pitfalls of fake news, clickbait, and political bias that both Instagram and Facebook have faced in the past. While this may disappoint those seeking an alternative to Elon Musk’s X, Threads aims to create a positive and friendly space for discussion rather than emphasizing news content.

Key Takeaway

Instagram’s Threads app will not prioritize news content, focusing instead on fostering positive and friendly discussions.

Threads’ Potential as an X Alternative

Despite Mosseri’s statement, Threads still has the potential to attract dissatisfied X users, particularly those unhappy with recent changes made by Elon Musk. Musk’s decision to remove news headlines from X has sparked frustration among some users, who may be drawn to Threads as an alternative. However, by avoiding the amplification of news, Threads cannot serve as a direct replacement for Twitter, which heavily relies on real-time news and information.

Instagram’s Approach to News

Mosseri emphasized Instagram’s goal to empower creators and strike a balance when it comes to news. While news content is allowed on Instagram, the platform is cautious not to over-promise and under-deliver in this area. Mosseri’s statements on Threads reiterate Instagram’s stance, clarifying that while news content can be shared and followed on the platform, Instagram will not prioritize or promote news. This cautious approach reflects the platform’s maturity and the need to avoid potential risks associated with news amplification.

Threads and Moderation

As Threads is a relatively new app, it may not have a fully established approach to handling news and the necessary moderation that comes with it. However, in light of the surge in misinformation during the Israel-Hamas war, several journalists have joined Threads to establish themselves and build a following. While this influx of reporters is a positive development for Threads, the app’s unwillingness to amplify news raises questions about its ability to fulfill its mission of creating a space for discussions at scale.

Zuckerberg’s Insights on Threads

During a recent interview, Mark Zuckerberg hinted that Threads’ avoidance of news may actually be a strength. He suggested that Twitter’s intense focus on intense debate often leads to a negative and toxic experience. Instead, Zuckerberg believes that a discussion experience that is more positive and friendly could be more accessible to a wider audience. While this may make Threads a pleasant place for discussions, some argue that it may lack the excitement and engagement that X provides.

In conclusion, Threads’ decision not to amplify news reflects Instagram’s cautious approach to this content category. While the app may attract some X users seeking an alternative, it remains to be seen how Threads will deliver on its mission to create a platform for discussions at scale, especially without a strong emphasis on news. Only time will tell whether Threads’ focus on positive discussions will resonate with users seeking an engaging and dynamic experience.

