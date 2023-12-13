meta-announces-fact-checking-program-for-threads-in-2023

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has revealed its plans to introduce a fact-checking program to Threads, its social networking platform, in the coming year. This move comes as the U.S. and India gear up for major elections, highlighting the need for combating misinformation on social media.

Key Takeaway Meta’s decision to expand fact-checking to Threads reflects the company’s commitment to combating misinformation and providing users with more control over the content they encounter. As social media platforms continue to grapple with the spread of false information, initiatives like this are crucial for promoting a more informed online environment.

Fact-Checking Program Expansion

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, announced that Threads will soon have tools for fact-checkers to review and rate posts, providing users with more reliable information. Currently, the platform matches fact-check ratings from Facebook or Instagram to similar content, but the goal is to empower fact-checking partners to assess misinformation directly on Threads.

Enhanced User Control

Meta also shared that U.S.-based Threads users will have the ability to adjust the level of demotion on fact-checked posts, allowing them to increase, decrease, or maintain the same level of visibility. Moreover, settings applied on Instagram to filter sensitive content will carry over to Threads, ensuring a consistent user experience across platforms.

Combatting Misinformation

While Meta and Threads have not focused on amplifying news, the company recognizes the importance of curbing misinformation, especially in the context of upcoming elections. The platform has previously restricted searches for keywords related to COVID-19 and is now taking proactive measures to prevent the spread of false information.

Anticipated Challenges

As Meta prepares to roll out the fact-checking program, there are lingering questions about how misinformative posts will be labeled and how accurate information will be presented to users. Additionally, with the introduction of fact-checking, Threads will inevitably become more involved in addressing news-related content.