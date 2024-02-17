Threads Fact-Checking Program: Not Fully Rolled Out Yet

Threads, Meta’s Twitter-like service, is making efforts to address the spread of misinformation on its platform. While the company has engaged with fact-checking organizations, it has not fully implemented direct fact-checking of Threads content at this time.

Fact-Checking on Threads

Users have reported seeing warning labels on posts, indicating that the content has been reviewed by fact-checkers. However, the fact-checking process on Threads currently involves matching existing fact-checks to similar content, rather than directly rating the content on the platform.

Warning Labels and Fact-Checking

When false information is identified, warning labels appear on the posts, providing an explanation of the misinformation and referencing the fact-checking sources. These labels aim to inform users about the false nature of the content and the conclusions reached by independent fact-checkers.

Challenges and Future Plans

While the fact-checking feature is a step towards addressing misinformation, there are challenges such as the underdeveloped nature of the informational warnings and the functionality limitations on different devices. Meta has acknowledged that the full fact-checking capabilities have not been rolled out yet, but they are working towards finalizing the ability for fact-checkers to rate content directly on Threads.