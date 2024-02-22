Newsnews
Meta’s Oversight Board Expands Scope To Include Threads

Written by: Loni Norris | Published: 23 February 2024
Meta’s external advisory group, the Oversight Board, has announced its decision to broaden its scope to include Threads, a platform associated with Facebook and Instagram. This expansion will enable the Oversight Board to review Meta’s content moderation decisions on Threads, allowing users to appeal to the board if they are dissatisfied with the platform’s actions.

Key Takeaway

The Oversight Board’s decision to extend its scope to Threads signifies a commitment to independent accountability and transparency in Meta’s content moderation practices, providing users with a channel to appeal decisions they find unsatisfactory.

Oversight Board’s Expansion

The Oversight Board’s co-chair, Helle Thorning-Schmidt, emphasized the significance of independent accountability for a new app like Threads, stating that it builds on the foundation of assisting Meta in addressing challenging content moderation issues.

Background and Rulings

Mark Zuckerberg first proposed the idea of an independent oversight board in 2018. Since then, the board has made significant strides, including the review of cases and rulings on important matters, such as the criticism of Facebook’s decision to “indefinitely” ban former President Donald Trump.

Content Moderation on Threads

Threads has faced scrutiny regarding its content moderation practices, including the temporary blocking of certain terms and the implementation of a fact-checking program. The platform’s stance on political content and news amplification has also been a topic of discussion.

Challenges and Process

With global elections, advances in AI, and increasing online abuse, the Oversight Board acknowledges the growing complexity of content moderation. The process for appealing Meta’s decisions on Threads remains unchanged, with the board’s review period lasting up to 90 days.

