Google Pixel 8: A Solid Performer With Exciting Design Upgrades

Google is set to release its highly anticipated Pixel 8 smartphone tomorrow. While the phone’s specifications had been leaked prior to its official announcement, it’s important to actually use and own a device to fully understand its capabilities. Having had the opportunity to test both the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro, it’s safe to say that Google has created an excellent entry-level flagship device for Android enthusiasts.

Key Takeaway The Pixel 8 is a solid upgrade from its predecessor, with significant improvements in key areas. Google’s focus on machine learning and AI applications sets it apart from other Android-powered smartphones. The Pixel 8’s enhanced camera performance and design refinements make it an enticing choice for users who prioritize photography and a premium user experience. With guaranteed software support for seven years and future-focused hardware, the Pixel 8 justifies its higher price point for upgraders.

The Basics

One notable change with the Pixel 8 is its slightly smaller 6.2-inch OLED screen compared to the Pixel 7’s 6.3-inch screen. However, it retains the same 1080 x 2400 resolution, resulting in a higher pixel density. The physical size of the phone has also been reduced slightly, making it more compact and lighter at 5.9″ x 2.8″ x 0.4″ and 187 grams.

Under the hood, the Pixel 8 features Google’s new custom Tensor G3 chipset and 8GB of RAM. It also boasts an under-display fingerprint sensor, improved face unlock feature, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port with faster 27W wired charging, enhanced 18W wireless charging, and support for WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, mmWave, and Sub 6GHz 5G in compatible markets.

The camera has been upgraded with a 10.5-megapixel front-facing lens and a new 50-megapixel wide lens accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with a wider field of view compared to its predecessor. The phone is powered by a larger 4,575 mAh battery, providing the same “all-day” usage as last year’s models with up to 72 hours of use with battery saver mode enabled.

Design

The Pixel 8 shares a similar design with the Pixel 8 Pro but incorporates some subtle tweaks that enhance its overall appearance. Unlike its predecessor, the screen no longer curves at the edges, resulting in a better viewing experience. The phone also features rounded corners, giving it a more aesthetically pleasing look and a comfortable grip. The aluminum edges have a matte finish that complements the glossy glass back, creating an attractive contrast.

Google has retained the camera bump arrangement seen in previous Pixel iterations, with the lenses positioned horizontally. This design choice not only prevents the phone from rocking when placed on a flat surface but also adds a distinct visual element that has become a trademark of Google’s smartphones.

Features and Performance

The Pixel 8 excels in terms of performance, thanks to Google’s Tensor G3 processor and improved camera hardware. The display now boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate, offering smoother scrolling and animations. The phone’s snappiness, combined with its machine learning capabilities, allows for a seamless user experience, whether it’s watching videos, browsing the web, or editing photos and videos.

Google has emphasized the Pixel 8’s AI applications, enabling features such as generative AI wallpapers that allow users to create unique and fun backgrounds. Additionally, the phone offers improved live transcription, live translation, and computational photography capabilities that make it a standout option for photography enthusiasts.

The Pixel 8’s camera performance is especially impressive. The hardware upgrade, combined with Google’s advanced processing algorithms, results in outstanding auto-processed images. With its exceptional low-light photography capabilities, Google continues to solidify its position as the leader in mobile photography.