New Pixel 8 Pro Camera Sets A New Standard In Mobile Photography

Written by: Elinor Stpierre | Published: 12 October 2023
Google’s latest flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8 Pro, has once again raised the bar when it comes to mobile photography. Building on Google’s reputation for computational photography, the Pixel 8 Pro’s camera introduces several improvements that are sure to impress even the most discerning photographers.

Key Takeaway

The Google Pixel 8 Pro sets a new benchmark for mobile photography with its exceptional camera system. With high megapixel options, Pro settings, and impressive macro capabilities, this smartphone is a dream come true for photography enthusiasts. When it comes to mobile cameras, the Pixel 8 Pro reigns supreme.

All the Megapixels You Need

One of the key upgrades to the Pixel 8 Pro camera is the increase in megapixels across all the lenses. The ultrawide lens has jumped from 12 megapixels to an impressive 48 megapixels, while the main sensor boasts a massive 50 megapixels. Additionally, the 5x optical zoom lens also features a 48 megapixel sensor.

By default, the Pixel 8 Pro utilizes these high megapixels to create a final image of 12.5 megapixels. This allows for efficient storage and delivers excellent results in terms of color rendering and noise reduction. However, if you desire higher detail and plan to print or crop the image, you have the option to enable high megapixel mode and capture at the full resolution of the sensor.

Pro Settings for Photography Enthusiasts

The Pixel 8 Pro introduces exclusive “Pro” settings that provide greater control over your photography. These settings allow you to adjust the resolution from 12 MP to the full 50 MP, shoot in RAW+JPEG mode for enhanced editing possibilities, and manually choose between the three lenses. While these settings may seem minimal, they give photographers the flexibility to maximize the potential of their images, especially when post-processing in editing software.

Macro Photography Made Easy

The Pixel 8 Pro boasts enhanced macro capabilities, thanks to the improved resolution and autofocus of the ultrawide camera. While macro mode can produce outstanding results, it does require a steady hand and proper lighting conditions. Google’s computational photography does an impressive job of reducing shake, but some blurring may still occur when attempting extreme close-ups. Nevertheless, the resulting macro shots are stunning and perfect for social media sharing.

Google’s commitment to delivering a camera system that surpasses its competitors is evident in the Pixel 8 Pro. From the impressive front selfie camera to the outstanding color rendering, dynamic range, and portrait mode blur, this smartphone camera offers a level of quality that is unparalleled in the industry. While it may not match the performance of a dedicated camera for professional purposes, for everyday photography and digital sharing, the Pixel 8 Pro is unbeatable. If photography is your top priority when choosing a smartphone, look no further than the Pixel 8 Pro.

