Newsnews
News

Google’s Pixel 8 Event Set For October 4

Written by: Audi Showers | Published: 31 August 2023
googles-pixel-8-event-set-for-october-4
News

Google has officially announced that its highly anticipated annual hardware event, “Made by Google,” will take place on October 4 in New York City. The event is expected to unveil the latest flagship smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, along with other exciting hardware announcements.

Key Takeaway

Google’s Pixel 8 event is scheduled for October 4 in New York City and is expected to showcase the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, as well as potentially other new hardware.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are Google’s latest additions to its smartphone lineup. Following the success of the Pixel 6, which introduced a new premium design and the powerful Tensor chip, technology enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the next iteration. Leaked images suggest that the Pixel 8 will bear a resemblance to its predecessor, the Pixel 7, while featuring hardware improvements and upgrades.

Possible Announcements

While the focus is primarily on the Pixel smartphones, there are rumors that Google may also unveil the Pixel Watch 2. Last year’s Pixel Watch received positive reviews and marked Google’s entry into the wearable market. Considering Google’s acquisition of Fitbit in 2019, it is anticipated that the Pixel Watch 2 will incorporate advanced health and fitness features.

Additionally, this event may provide an opportunity for Google to announce updates and enhancements to its smart home product line, including the Nest/Home devices. In recent years, Google’s smart home offerings have taken a backseat, so fans are hopeful for meaningful updates and new features in this area.

How to Watch

The Google event will be livestreamed on YouTube, starting at 10 AM ET. Tech enthusiasts and consumers can tune in to get a firsthand look at the new Pixel devices and other exciting announcements. As usual, we will be covering the event to provide detailed insights and analysis.

Stay tuned for more updates as October 4 approaches, and get ready to witness Google’s latest innovations in the world of smartphones and tech.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

X Introduces New Feature Allowing Paid Users To Hide Likes
News

X Introduces New Feature Allowing Paid Users To Hide Likes

by Gillan Gigliotti | 31 August 2023
Garena Relaunches Free Fire In India, A Year After Ban
News

Garena Relaunches Free Fire In India, A Year After Ban

by Persis Licata | 31 August 2023
Fitbit Faces Trio Of Data Transfer Complaints In Europe
News

Fitbit Faces Trio Of Data Transfer Complaints In Europe

by Vanda Petrie | 31 August 2023
New SEO Title: Ivy Secures $20 Million In Funding To Expand Open Banking Payments Across Markets
News

New SEO Title: Ivy Secures $20 Million In Funding To Expand Open Banking Payments Across Markets

by Oriana Heckman | 31 August 2023
Google’s AI-powered Search Expands Outside U.S. To India And Japan
News

Google’s AI-powered Search Expands Outside U.S. To India And Japan

by Cathrine Ferrante | 31 August 2023
Substack Introduces AI-Powered Transcription Tools For Podcasters
News

Substack Introduces AI-Powered Transcription Tools For Podcasters

by Kailey Mcclain | 31 August 2023
Say Goodbye To Lengthy Pitch Decks: The New Trend For Catching Investors’ Attention
News

Say Goodbye To Lengthy Pitch Decks: The New Trend For Catching Investors’ Attention

by Piper Snead | 31 August 2023
New Book “Palo Alto” Explores The History Of California’s Capitalism
News

New Book “Palo Alto” Explores The History Of California’s Capitalism

by Ninnette Katz | 31 August 2023

Recent Stories

Garena Relaunches Free Fire In India, A Year After Ban
News

Garena Relaunches Free Fire In India, A Year After Ban

by Audi Showers | 31 August 2023
X Introduces New Feature Allowing Paid Users To Hide Likes
News

X Introduces New Feature Allowing Paid Users To Hide Likes

by Audi Showers | 31 August 2023
Fitbit Faces Trio Of Data Transfer Complaints In Europe
News

Fitbit Faces Trio Of Data Transfer Complaints In Europe

by Audi Showers | 31 August 2023
New SEO Title: Ivy Secures $20 Million In Funding To Expand Open Banking Payments Across Markets
News

New SEO Title: Ivy Secures $20 Million In Funding To Expand Open Banking Payments Across Markets

by Audi Showers | 31 August 2023
Google’s AI-powered Search Expands Outside U.S. To India And Japan
News

Google’s AI-powered Search Expands Outside U.S. To India And Japan

by Audi Showers | 31 August 2023
Say Goodbye To Lengthy Pitch Decks: The New Trend For Catching Investors’ Attention
News

Say Goodbye To Lengthy Pitch Decks: The New Trend For Catching Investors’ Attention

by Audi Showers | 31 August 2023
Substack Introduces AI-Powered Transcription Tools For Podcasters
News

Substack Introduces AI-Powered Transcription Tools For Podcasters

by Audi Showers | 31 August 2023
New Book “Palo Alto” Explores The History Of California’s Capitalism
News

New Book “Palo Alto” Explores The History Of California’s Capitalism

by Audi Showers | 31 August 2023