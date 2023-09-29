New Google Pixel Event 2023: Expectations For The Pixel 8, Watch 2, And More

Google is gearing up for its highly anticipated Pixel event on Wednesday, October 4 at 10 AM ET. With leaks and rumors already swirling, it’s no surprise that Google has embraced this trend and even revealed pictures and specs of its upcoming devices ahead of the event.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

The star attractions of the event are undoubtedly the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Building on the design language of their predecessors, these devices boast rounded corners and a sleek camera bar. Both smartphones are rumored to feature 6.2- and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, with a significant bump in brightness. In fact, the Pixel 8 Pro may reach an impressive 2,400 nits of brightness, ensuring excellent readability even in direct sunlight.

One intriguing rumor surrounding the Pixel 8 is the addition of a thermometer feature, allowing users to measure their body temperature directly on their phones. Additionally, Google is expected to provide an impressive seven years of Android software support, providing users with long-term value and peace of mind. The highly anticipated arrival of the Google Tensor G3 processor is also expected.

However, these improvements may come at a cost. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are rumored to have starting prices of $699 and $999, respectively, indicating a $100 price increase compared to their predecessors. Preorders begin on October 4, and shipping is set to start on the 12th.

The Google Watch 2

Accompanying the Pixel 8 lineup is the Google Watch 2. While there have been few design changes from its predecessor, this smartwatch promises to deliver a seamless and integrated experience when paired with a new Pixel phone. Google hints at new health features, further solidifying its commitment to providing personalized help, safety features, and health insights to its users.

The Google Watch 2 is expected to start at $349, aligning with the pricing of the first-gen product. Furthermore, Google may offer the watch as part of a bundle for those who are preordering the Pixel 8 Pro.

Other Speculations

At the event, Google’s primary focus may be on its smartphones and smartwatches. There have been limited rumors regarding other devices such as the Google Home/Nest products and the Pixel Buds. It appears that Google’s smart home ambitions may have been temporarily put on hold, while the Pixel Buds might see new color options rather than significant updates.