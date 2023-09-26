Tubi Unveils RabbitAI, A Next-Level Content Discovery Tool Driven By OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4

In a bid to revolutionize content discovery for its viewers, Tubi, the popular ad-supported streaming service owned by Fox, is set to launch a cutting-edge feature fueled by OpenAI’s state-of-the-art language model, GPT-4. The new tool, named RabbitAI, promises to deliver hyper-personalized recommendations to users, allowing them to effortlessly explore and find their favorite TV shows and movies.

Key Takeaway Tubi’s RabbitAI feature, powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4, represents a major breakthrough in content discovery. With this innovative tool, users can receive highly personalized recommendations, making it easier than ever to find the perfect TV shows and movies to suit their preferences.

Next-Level Recommendations with RabbitAI

RabbitAI aims to transform the content discovery experience by providing users with a powerful AI-driven solution. Leveraging the capabilities of OpenAI’s GPT-4, Tubi users will now have the ability to ask content-related questions and receive tailor-made recommendations. For instance, if a user wants to find funny shark movies, they can simply pose the question to RabbitAI, and it will generate a curated list of hilarious shark-themed films from Tubi’s vast library, which boasts over 200,000 titles.

To enhance user convenience, RabbitAI allows viewers to bookmark their search results, saving them in a favorites list for easy access later on. Moreover, the feature also facilitates a seamless browsing experience through the option to revisit search history with its “Rabbit Holes” functionality.

Beta Launch and Future Availability

Starting today, RabbitAI will be introduced as a beta test exclusively on Tubi’s iOS mobile app, serving as a testament to the company’s commitment to innovation. Tubi plans to make the feature widely available in the coming weeks, ensuring that users across all platforms can benefit from this groundbreaking content discovery tool. Additionally, the RabbitAI plugin for ChatGPT will be accessible to OpenAI paying subscribers, allowing them to experience the power of this AI-driven recommendation system.

Tubi’s Perspective on RabbitAI

Blake Bassett, the senior director of product at Tubi, expressed Tubi’s enthusiasm for RabbitAI, and the platform’s impressive potential. “At Tubi, we’re uniquely situated to find content for viewers that’s specific to the moment they’re in because of our large library and our personalization and machine learning algorithms,” he stated. In addition, Bassett emphasized that RabbitAI was designed to rekindle the joy of content discovery by making the entire experience not just useful but also enjoyable.

AI-Driven Media Industry

Tubi’s RabbitAI initiative reflects a broader trend in the media industry, with major players like YouTube, Amazon, and Netflix investing heavily in AI-powered tools. YouTube has recently announced a slew of AI features, including inspiration tools, AI-dubbing capabilities, generative AI for Shorts, and a new creator app. Similarly, Amazon has introduced a generative AI experience on Fire TVs that allows users to ask Alexa open-ended questions about TV shows and movies, and has also made a substantial $4 billion investment in AI startup Anthropic. Netflix’s interest in AI is evident from its job listing for an AI product manager earlier this year.

Tubi’s Remarkable Growth

Tubi’s introduction of RabbitAI comes at a time when the streaming service is experiencing impressive growth. With over 74 million monthly active users, Tubi’s popularity continues to soar, cementing its position as one of the leading ad-supported streaming platforms in the industry.