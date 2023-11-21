microsoft-recruits-former-openai-leaders-altman-and-brockman-to-lead-revolutionary-ai-team

Microsoft has made a strategic move in the AI industry by hiring Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, co-founders of OpenAI, to lead a groundbreaking advanced AI research team. The decision comes after Altman was unexpectedly dismissed by OpenAI’s board, resulting in several other members leaving the company in protest. As part of Microsoft, Altman will assume the role of chief executive of the newly formed AI group. The company’s CEO, Satya Nadella, expressed confidence in Altman and Brockman, highlighting Microsoft’s commitment to fostering independent identities and cultures within the organization.

Attracting Top Talent

Altman and Brockman will be joined by other talented individuals from OpenAI, including Szymon Sidor, Jakub Pachocki, and Aleksander Madry. Microsoft has extended job offers to all OpenAI employees as it aims to strengthen its AI expertise. This move is seen as an example of Microsoft’s excellent execution in securing top talent and reinforcing its competitive edge in the AI market.

Continued Partnership and Outlook

Despite the upheaval at OpenAI, Nadella reiterated Microsoft’s commitment to its partnership with the startup, which it has heavily invested in and holds nearly 50% ownership of. OpenAI is recognized as a leader in the AI race, and Altman’s leadership has been instrumental in its success. The tech industry has shown concern regarding OpenAI’s ability to maintain its pace of progress without Altman. With Microsoft’s support, Altman and Brockman can continue to drive innovation and ensure a bright future for both companies.