irs-employees-still-access-tiktok-despite-ban-on-government-devices

The ban on TikTok for U.S. government devices has hit a roadblock as some IRS employees continue to access the app. This non-compliance has raised concerns about the security of Americans’ IRS data. Two Republican senators, Marsha Blackburn and John Thune, have addressed the IRS, seeking answers about the ongoing access to TikTok and its potential impact on taxpayer data security.

TikTok’s Data Collection Practices

The Wall Street Journal reported that despite TikTok’s efforts to keep U.S. user data on Oracle servers in the states, some data was still shared with the China-based parent company ByteDance. This revelation has sparked worries about the protection of U.S. user data and the effectiveness of the measures put in place to safeguard it.

Enforcement Challenges

The report sheds light on the challenges of enforcing bans within the U.S. government, highlighting the complexities and potential loopholes. This situation also serves as a preview of the difficulties that could arise in implementing such bans at the federal level for all Americans.

IRS’ Response and Compliance

A report from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) revealed that the IRS’ Criminal Investigation unit’s staff could still access TikTok on their devices, despite the ban issued by The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) in February 2023. The IRS defended its stance, stating that the app was only used via third-party software and that it would determine exceptions through its internal process.

The senators have pressed the IRS to provide detailed information about the use of personal devices by employees, access to TikTok, and security protocols for protecting taxpayer data. The IRS is expected to respond to these inquiries by February 8, 2024. The wider U.S. TikTok ban on government devices has faced legal challenges, with some bans being put on hold by federal judges.