Xencelabs Pen Display 24: The Budget-Friendly Alternative To Wacom’s Big-Screen Drawing Tablets

If you’ve been on the lookout for a high-quality drawing tablet but don’t want to break the bank, you’re in luck. The Xencelabs Pen Display 24 is here to rival Wacom’s well-known Cintiq Pro 24, offering a more affordable option without compromising on features or performance.

Key Takeaway The Xencelabs Pen Display 24 offers a compelling alternative to Wacom’s Cintiq Pro 24, providing artists with a more budget-friendly option without compromising on quality. With its 24-inch screen, 4K resolution, and included accessories such as two pens and the Quick Keys controller, it’s a powerful tool for digital artists. The Pen Display 24’s lightweight design and excellent performance make it a strong contender in the drawing tablet market.

The Basics

The Xencelabs Pen Display 24 is a direct-on-display drawing tablet that features a 24-inch screen with a 4K resolution. With its lightweight design weighing 13.3 lbs, it’s a portable option that doesn’t sacrifice screen size. The color rendering covers 99% Adobe RGB and 93% DCI-P3, ensuring accurate and vibrant colors for your artwork. It also boasts 8,192 levels of pressure detection, allowing for precise and sensitive pen input.

What sets the Xencelabs Pen Display 24 apart is its inclusion of two different pens in the box. You’ll receive a pen with three buttons and a thicker grip for a comfortable drawing experience, as well as a thinner pen that’s lighter in the hand. Both pens come with erasers and a range of nibs, including ones that mimic the feel of felt nibs. This versatility allows you to choose the pen that best suits your artistic needs.

Design and Accessories

Xencelabs has put a lot of thought into the design of the Pen Display 24. Its modern and functional design allows for flexible use configurations, whether you prefer using it upright or at different angles. It comes bundled with a tilting stand that offers a range of angles, giving you the freedom to find the most comfortable drawing position.

In terms of connectivity, the Pen Display 24 offers a USB-C port, an HDMI 2.0 port, one DisplayPort, and two USB 2.0 ports for additional accessories. While it may not have a built-in SD card reader like the Wacom Cintiq Pro 24, Xencelabs makes up for it with its included accessories. Alongside the different pen options, you’ll also receive the Quick Keys controller. This controller features customizable buttons and a two-tone OLED display, providing easy access to commonly used functions in drawing and editing applications.

Features and Performance

When it comes to color rendering, brightness, and the feel of the stylus on the glass surface, Xencelabs has delivered exceptional quality. The Pen Display 24 rivals the Wacom Cintiq Pro 24 in terms of pen response, latency, pen tilt detection, and palm rejection. Drawing on the screen feels natural and responsive, with the glass surface closely mimicking the feel of drawing on traditional paper media.

One standout feature of the Xencelabs Pen Display 24 is its weight savings. Weighing in at 13.3 lbs, it’s over two pounds lighter than the Wacom Cintiq Pro 24, making it a more portable option for artists who like to work on the go. While it may not be backpack-friendly for day trips, it’s a significant improvement for those who need to move their workstation around or require on-site editing capabilities.

In conclusion, if you’re in the market for a top-notch drawing tablet that won’t break the bank, the Xencelabs Pen Display 24 is definitely worth considering. Its affordable price, impressive features, and comparable performance to the Wacom Cintiq Pro 24 make it a game-changer in the industry. Investing in the Pen Display 24 will give you a powerful creative tool that allows you to bring your artistic visions to life.