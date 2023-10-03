Newsnews
Don’t Worry About ByteDance’s Valuation Drop, They’re Thriving

Written by: Stormy Starkey | Published: 4 October 2023
ByteDance, the Chinese company behind the popular social media platform TikTok, is making headlines once again. Recently, the company announced a buyback offer for its stock from employees, but what catches attention is the lower valuation. ByteDance is valuing itself at $223 billion, which is 26% less than the $300 billion it previously offered. However, this valuation cut should not be interpreted as a sign of struggling business. In fact, ByteDance is flourishing.

Key Takeaway

Despite the recent lower valuation, ByteDance’s financial performance showcases its success and ability to thrive in the competitive tech industry. The company’s consistent revenue growth and remarkable profitability place it on par with some of the most valuable tech giants in the U.S. ByteDance’s story is one of resilience and accomplishment, further solidifying its position as a major player in the global tech landscape.

Impressive Financial Performance

A closer look at ByteDance’s financial results for 2022 and Q1 of 2023 reveals a business that is rapidly approaching $100 billion in annual revenue. Furthermore, it boasts a profitability profile that rivals some of the most valuable tech giants in the U.S. Let’s review its recent performance:

  • 2020: Revenue more than doubled to $34.3 billion, with an operating loss of around $2 billion.
  • 2021: Revenue rose 70% to approximately $58 billion, while generating an EBITDA of about $14 billion.
  • 2022: Revenue continued to expand, surpassing $85 billion, with an operating profit exceeding $20 billion. EBITDA reached approximately $25 billion.
  • Q1 2023: ByteDance reported an operating profit close to $6 billion, nearly double its result from Q1 2022.

Within just two years, ByteDance achieved tremendous growth, scaling its revenue from $34 billion to over $85 billion. Furthermore, the company transformed from operating at a loss of $2 billion in 2020 to generating an operating profit of more than $20 billion. Notably, its Q1 2023 performance indicates a significant improvement, with an operating profit nearly doubling compared to the same period in the previous year.

