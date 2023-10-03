Promova Launches “Dyslexia Mode” To Assist Language Learning For Dyslexic Individuals

Promova, the leading language learning app with a userbase of over 11 million, has introduced a groundbreaking new feature called “Dyslexia Mode.” This innovative mode aims to assist individuals with dyslexia in their language learning journey by incorporating a specialized typeface known as Dysfont, reducing color brightness, and implementing multi-sensory teaching techniques.

Key Takeaway Promova’s introduction of “Dyslexia Mode” revolutionizes language learning for individuals with dyslexia. Through the utilization of Dysfont, reduced color brightness, and multi-sensory teaching techniques, Promova strives to make language learning accessible and enjoyable for dyslexic learners.

The Power of Dysfont

Developed by designer Martin Pysny, who himself was diagnosed with dyslexia at the young age of 7, Dysfont addresses the major challenges faced by dyslexic individuals when it comes to reading. This unique font tackles issues such as letter switching, letter reversals, and text instability, which often make the learning process arduous. Dysfont notably enhances legibility and helps differentiate commonly confused letters such as p, q, b, and d. Moreover, it carefully modifies uppercase and lowercase letters to maximize visual similarity.

“People with dyslexia have always struggled to learn languages due to the overwhelming demands it places on us,” expressed Pysny. “Language learning platforms have never been designed with dyslexics in mind… I am immensely grateful to Promova for pioneering the implementation of Dysfont. Together, we can empower dyslexic individuals to conquer foreign language learning successfully.”

Addressing a Global Issue

Dr. Rebecca Mannis, a renowned learning specialist and founder of the Ivy Prep Learning Center, highlights the global impact of dyslexia, estimating that 10-20% of the world’s population is affected by it. Furthermore, she notes that 60-80% of those with dyslexia struggle with language-based learning difficulties, making the absorption, processing, and expression of written and spoken words a challenging endeavor. These individuals require customized systems tailored to their unique learning needs.

While there are various apps available that address specific aspects of dyslexia-related challenges, such as spelling, phonics, and sentence structure, Promova has taken a remarkable leap forward by launching a dedicated mode for dyslexic language learners. Last year, Google also introduced Reading Mode, specifically designed for individuals with visual impairments and dyslexia, to assist them in accessing content on Android devices. Google has since expanded its support by incorporating reading modes on Google Chrome and Classroom to aid students with dyslexia and ADHD.

Empowering Dyslexic Learners

Promova’s new Dyslexia Mode coincides with National Dyslexia Awareness Month and is freely available to users on the platform. To activate this mode, users simply need to access their profile and go to the Settings section. This valuable addition comes as part of Promova’s mission to offer learners personalized lesson plans, vocabulary and grammar courses, tutoring services, a community page for interaction, and progress tracking. With a range of nine languages available, including English, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, and Ukrainian, Promova continues to empower individuals in their language learning endeavors.