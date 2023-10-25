Newsnews
Apple Watch Unleashes Exciting New Feature With WatchOS 10.1 Update

Written by: Clemence Puryear | Published: 26 October 2023
Apple Watch owners can now rejoice as the highly anticipated watchOS 10.1 update has finally arrived. This latest update brings with it a game-changing feature called Double Tap, which allows users to interact with their smartwatches through the simple gesture of tapping their index finger and thumbs together twice. This exciting addition revolutionizes the way users can interact with their Apple Watches, especially when their other hand is occupied.

Key Takeaway

The watchOS 10.1 update introduces the Double Tap feature, enabling Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 users to interact with their watches by tapping their index finger and thumbs together twice.

During the beta testing phase, I had the opportunity to try out the Double Tap feature on both the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. I can confidently say that it lives up to its promises, delivering a seamless and intuitive user experience. While I initially had to make a small adjustment to the positioning of my watch on my wrist, once I did, the feature worked flawlessly. Beta testers were able to enjoy this feature earlier this month, and now it is available to all those with compatible hardware.

It is worth noting that the Double Tap feature builds upon the existing AssistiveTouch accessibility offering, which has been available to Apple Watch users for quite some time. However, this enhanced version is more versatile and user-friendly. The upgrade required updates to the S9 chip’s Neural Engine, making the Double Tap feature possible.

The Double Tap feature serves a variety of purposes, making it useful for numerous tasks. For instance, it allows users to scroll through their notification Smart Stack with ease, answer and end phone calls, view and reply to messages, control timers and stopwatches, snooze alarms, manage music playback, and even access the Compass app’s new Elevation view. Additionally, users can conveniently take photos using their iPhones through the Camera Remote feature.

While the feature primarily focuses on enhancing user interaction within native Apple apps, it unfortunately has limited functionality with third-party apps as there is currently no API available for developers to optimize their apps for this feature. Nonetheless, with the range of tasks it can accomplish within Apple’s own ecosystem, the Double Tap feature is still a significant step forward for Apple Watch users.

With the watchOS 10.1 update, Apple Watch owners can now enjoy the convenience and efficiency of the Double Tap feature. This feature takes user interaction with the smartwatch to a whole new level, making it a standout addition to the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 line-up.

