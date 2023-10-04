Apple Watch’s New Double Tap Gesture Now Available In WatchOS 10.1 Public Beta

In a move that is sure to excite Apple Watch enthusiasts, the tech giant has released the public beta for watchOS 10.1, which includes the highly anticipated double tap gesture. This gesture, which was introduced alongside the Apple Watch Series 9 at Apple’s annual event in September, gives users a new way to interact with their watches.

A Better Way to Interact with Your Apple Watch

The double tap gesture allows Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 owners to control their devices with just one hand, without having to touch the display. By quickly tapping their index finger and thumb together twice on the hand that’s wearing the watch, users can perform a variety of common tasks.

Whether you need to answer or end a phone call, start or stop a timer, snooze an alarm, view notifications, play or pause music, stop or start automatic workout reminders, and more, the double tap gesture makes it easier than ever to engage with your Apple Watch.

Moreover, this gesture enables more nuanced interactions, such as opening up a Smart Stack from any watch face and scrolling through the widgets in the stack. It also allows users to perform the primary action from their notifications, including those from third-party apps. Apple has combined the double tap gesture with machine learning algorithms to guess a user’s preferred action, making the Apple Watch even more intuitive and user-friendly.

Improved Sensor Technology

The double tap gesture is powered by the faster Neural Engine on the new Apple Watch devices. It leverages data from the accelerometer, gyroscope, and optical heart sensor, along with a new machine learning algorithm, to detect wrist movements and changes in blood flow as users perform the motion of the double tap. This refined feature builds upon Apple’s previous accessibility settings and takes full advantage of the sensors and other enhancements on the latest Apple Watch models.