Breaking News: X Sees 500M Posts Per Day Contradicting Elon Musk’s Recent Statement

In an interesting turn of events, it has been revealed that X, the popular social media platform, is generating a staggering 500 million posts per day. This contradicts a statement made by X owner Elon Musk just a few weeks ago, where he claimed that the platform was seeing 100 to 200 million posts daily.

Key Takeaway X CEO Linda Yaccarino recently shared at a conference that the platform is witnessing 500 million posts per day, in contrast to Elon Musk’s earlier claim.

This new information came to light during a conversation between Yaccarino and Imran Khan, the host of the Khanference 2023 event held in Dallas. Khan tweeted out the figure of 500 million posts, which grabbed attention due to its discrepancy with Musk’s previous statement.

Elon Musk had previously stated that X sees around 100 to 200 million posts daily, excluding retweets or reposts. This figure raised eyebrows as it seemed to suggest a decline in usage compared to previous years. In fact, Twitter documented an average of 500 million posts per day in 2013.

So which figure is accurate? According to an executive from X, Yaccarino’s statement of 500 million posts per day is correct. They clarified that Yaccarino’s figure includes all conversational post activities, such as original posts, replies, and quote posts and reposts.

Musk, it seems, was likely referring only to original posts in his talk. This recent discovery highlights how X has become a highly conversational platform, with a significant amount of posts interacting with one another.

Besides the revelation about the number of daily posts, Yaccarino also shared other interesting metrics about X. It seems that people are spending 14% more time on the platform and there has been a 20% increase in video consumption. The Gen-Z demographic is also the largest and fastest-growing segment on X, with nearly 200 million users every month.

Additionally, the platform generates a massive 100 billion impressions per day and adds 1.5 million new users daily, representing a 4% increase from last year. X is also focusing on supporting creators, as they have seen a 10x increase in creators since June and have paid almost $20 million to creators through their ad revenue program.

All in all, this new information offers a different perspective on X’s usage and engagement levels. With 500 million posts per day and a range of exciting metrics, X continues to be a platform worth watching in the dynamic world of social media.