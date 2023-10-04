Newsnews
News

Breaking News: X Sees 500M Posts Per Day Contradicting Elon Musk’s Recent Statement

Written by: Odille Croy | Published: 5 October 2023
breaking-news-x-sees-500m-posts-per-day-contradicting-elon-musks-recent-statement
News

In an interesting turn of events, it has been revealed that X, the popular social media platform, is generating a staggering 500 million posts per day. This contradicts a statement made by X owner Elon Musk just a few weeks ago, where he claimed that the platform was seeing 100 to 200 million posts daily.

Key Takeaway

X CEO Linda Yaccarino recently shared at a conference that the platform is witnessing 500 million posts per day, in contrast to Elon Musk’s earlier claim.

This new information came to light during a conversation between Yaccarino and Imran Khan, the host of the Khanference 2023 event held in Dallas. Khan tweeted out the figure of 500 million posts, which grabbed attention due to its discrepancy with Musk’s previous statement.

Elon Musk had previously stated that X sees around 100 to 200 million posts daily, excluding retweets or reposts. This figure raised eyebrows as it seemed to suggest a decline in usage compared to previous years. In fact, Twitter documented an average of 500 million posts per day in 2013.

So which figure is accurate? According to an executive from X, Yaccarino’s statement of 500 million posts per day is correct. They clarified that Yaccarino’s figure includes all conversational post activities, such as original posts, replies, and quote posts and reposts.

Musk, it seems, was likely referring only to original posts in his talk. This recent discovery highlights how X has become a highly conversational platform, with a significant amount of posts interacting with one another.

Besides the revelation about the number of daily posts, Yaccarino also shared other interesting metrics about X. It seems that people are spending 14% more time on the platform and there has been a 20% increase in video consumption. The Gen-Z demographic is also the largest and fastest-growing segment on X, with nearly 200 million users every month.

Additionally, the platform generates a massive 100 billion impressions per day and adds 1.5 million new users daily, representing a 4% increase from last year. X is also focusing on supporting creators, as they have seen a 10x increase in creators since June and have paid almost $20 million to creators through their ad revenue program.

All in all, this new information offers a different perspective on X’s usage and engagement levels. With 500 million posts per day and a range of exciting metrics, X continues to be a platform worth watching in the dynamic world of social media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

X Is Poised To Turn A Profit By 2024, Says CEO In A Bold Statement
News

X Is Poised To Turn A Profit By 2024, Says CEO In A Bold Statement

by Dawna Mccray | 28 September 2023
Elon Musk Proposes A Small Monthly Payment For X Users
News

Elon Musk Proposes A Small Monthly Payment For X Users

by Quinn Deutsch | 19 September 2023
Elon Musk: Starship Ready To Launch, But FAA Requires Corrective Actions
News

Elon Musk: Starship Ready To Launch, But FAA Requires Corrective Actions

by Dru Levinson | 9 September 2023
What Crypto Does Elon Musk Own
AI

What Crypto Does Elon Musk Own

by Leanor Carrasco | 15 September 2023
New Privacy Policy Confirms X’s Use Of Public Data For AI Training
News

New Privacy Policy Confirms X’s Use Of Public Data For AI Training

by Beitris Reichard | 2 September 2023
Elon Musk Plans To Sue ADL For Accusing Him And X Of Antisemitism
News

Elon Musk Plans To Sue ADL For Accusing Him And X Of Antisemitism

by Carree Skeen | 5 September 2023
Who Is The Most Popular Person In The Metaverse
AI

Who Is The Most Popular Person In The Metaverse

by Marne Erb | 19 September 2023
EU Finds X (formerly Twitter) Worst For Disinformation In Social Networks
News

EU Finds X (formerly Twitter) Worst For Disinformation In Social Networks

by Claudetta Hinojosa | 27 September 2023

Recent Stories

Apple Watch’s New Double Tap Gesture Now Available In WatchOS 10.1 Public Beta
News

Apple Watch’s New Double Tap Gesture Now Available In WatchOS 10.1 Public Beta

by Odille Croy | 5 October 2023
Breaking News: X Sees 500M Posts Per Day Contradicting Elon Musk’s Recent Statement
News

Breaking News: X Sees 500M Posts Per Day Contradicting Elon Musk’s Recent Statement

by Odille Croy | 5 October 2023
How To Delete Cookies On Samsung Tablet
TECHNOLOGY

How To Delete Cookies On Samsung Tablet

by Odille Croy | 5 October 2023
How To Clean Tablet Memory
TECHNOLOGY

How To Clean Tablet Memory

by Odille Croy | 5 October 2023
How To Clear Internal Storage On Samsung Tablet
TECHNOLOGY

How To Clear Internal Storage On Samsung Tablet

by Odille Croy | 5 October 2023
How To Clean A Tablet
TECHNOLOGY

How To Clean A Tablet

by Odille Croy | 5 October 2023
How To Clear Cache On Tablet
TECHNOLOGY

How To Clear Cache On Tablet

by Odille Croy | 5 October 2023
How To Clear Cache On Samsung Tablet
TECHNOLOGY

How To Clear Cache On Samsung Tablet

by Odille Croy | 5 October 2023