Newsnews
News

X Bug Causes Numerous Posts To Be Labeled As ‘Sensitive Media’

Written by: Cody Booker | Published: 23 January 2024
x-bug-causes-numerous-posts-to-be-labeled-as-sensitive-media
News

A bug on X, formerly Twitter, was causing numerous posts over the weekend to be flagged as “Sensitive Media,” thwarting the company’s own attempts to make its platform more approachable to advertisers. According to the X Safety account in a post, the issue has now been fixed and the team is working on removing the labels from impacted posts.

Key Takeaway

A bug on X led to numerous posts being incorrectly labeled as “Sensitive Media,” impacting the platform’s efforts to attract advertisers. Despite the bug being fixed, this incident adds to the challenges faced by X in its quest to revamp its monetization strategy.

What Happened?

Over the weekend, a bug on X led to a large number of posts being incorrectly labeled as “Sensitive Media.” This issue hindered the company’s efforts to create a more advertiser-friendly platform. However, X has since addressed the problem and is actively working to remove the erroneous labels from affected posts.

The Impact of the Bug

The bug caused posts that did not contain sensitive content to be marked as “Sensitive Media.” This labeling is typically used for content containing violence or nudity. Users were surprised to find that even harmless media was being flagged as sensitive, a task usually performed by X’s trust and safety team after reviewing reported items. The bug may have been exacerbated by a spam bot, as indicated by a post from Elon Musk.

Elon Musk’s Involvement

Elon Musk, the owner of X, acknowledged the issue, attributing it to a spam/scam bot. However, this explanation contradicted the initial announcement from the X Safety team, which referred to the problem as a bug. Musk later confirmed that all affected posts had been rectified and the incorrect labels removed.

Challenges Faced by X

This incident is the latest in a series of challenges for X as it strives to develop a new monetization strategy following a decline in advertiser interest. Musk’s controversial remarks to advertisers and the reduction of X’s trust and safety team have further complicated the situation. Additionally, the platform has encountered an increase in spam, with automated accounts posing as regular users, despite efforts to combat this issue.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Why Won’t My Monoprice Tablet Work
TECHNOLOGY

Why Won’t My Monoprice Tablet Work

by Ange Morehouse | 12 October 2023
17 Most Powerful Alternative Search Engines in 2022
TECH REVIEWS

17 Most Powerful Alternative Search Engines in 2022

by Juliet | 25 July 2020
EU Finds X (formerly Twitter) Worst For Disinformation In Social Networks
News

EU Finds X (formerly Twitter) Worst For Disinformation In Social Networks

by Claudetta Hinojosa | 27 September 2023
What Is The Lock On An SD Card For
TECHNOLOGY

What Is The Lock On An SD Card For

by Katey Alleyne | 8 August 2023
With Respect To Cybersecurity Which Of These Is A Good Definition Of Social Engineering?
TECHNOLOGY

With Respect To Cybersecurity Which Of These Is A Good Definition Of Social Engineering?

by Kirbee Dutton | 12 September 2023
Why Isnt My Instagram Updating
TECHNOLOGY

Why Isnt My Instagram Updating

by Junia Budd | 15 September 2023
Sentiment Analysis Machine Learning: How It Works
FINTECH

Sentiment Analysis Machine Learning: How It Works

by Thekla Stegall | 17 November 2023
How To Report An Online Gaming Site
TECHNOLOGY

How To Report An Online Gaming Site

by Ronnie Demaio | 11 August 2023

Recent Stories

How To Change Chat Type Among Us
GAMING

How To Change Chat Type Among Us

by Cody Booker | 23 January 2024
How To Make Among Us Emoji On Keyboard
GAMING

How To Make Among Us Emoji On Keyboard

by Cody Booker | 23 January 2024
How To Change Browser Timezone
Browsers & Extensions

How To Change Browser Timezone

by Cody Booker | 23 January 2024
Why Is It A Good Idea To Clear Your Browser’s Cache
Browsers & Extensions

Why Is It A Good Idea To Clear Your Browser’s Cache

by Cody Booker | 23 January 2024
How To Change Default Browser In Windows 11
Browsers & Extensions

How To Change Default Browser In Windows 11

by Cody Booker | 23 January 2024
How To Turn Off Browser Pop-Up Blocker
Browsers & Extensions

How To Turn Off Browser Pop-Up Blocker

by Cody Booker | 23 January 2024
What Is App And Browser Control
Browsers & Extensions

What Is App And Browser Control

by Cody Booker | 23 January 2024
How To See Browser History On Router
Browsers & Extensions

How To See Browser History On Router

by Cody Booker | 23 January 2024