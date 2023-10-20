Newsnews
New Tiers Coming: Elon Musk Confirms X’s Premium Subscription Plans

Written by: Fanya Robson | Published: 20 October 2023
In a recent announcement, Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter), has confirmed the upcoming launch of two new premium tiers for the platform. This news comes after previous reports and code sightings hinted at the introduction of new subscription options.

Key Takeaway

X, formerly known as Twitter, is set to introduce two new premium tiers in the near future. One tier will offer a lower cost with all features but no reduction in ads, while the other tier will come at a higher price point, providing users with an ad-free experience.

Lower Cost with All Features

One of the new tiers will offer a lower cost but will not reduce ads for subscribers. This means that users opting for this tier will still experience ads while using the platform. Although Musk did not mention the exact pricing details, it provides an option for those looking to access all features at a more affordable price.

No Ads: A More Expensive Option

The second new tier will offer a more expensive option for users who prefer an ad-free experience on X. This premium tier removes all ads, providing a seamless and uninterrupted browsing experience. However, the pricing information for this particular tier was not disclosed by Musk.

Earlier this month, @aaronp613 discovered references to these premium tiers within X’s code. Furthermore, Bloomberg reported that the company had been testing multiple paid plans as a means of generating additional revenue.

To further boost revenue, Musk and his team recently launched a $1 per year plan in New Zealand and the Philippines. This plan offers basic functionality for new users, such as posting, liking, and reposting, and is meant to deter the presence of bots on the platform rather than serve as a profit driver.

Reuters previously reported a decline in ad revenue since Musk’s takeover. Thus, it is not surprising that he is now focusing on expanding the platform’s subscription revenue. As X attempts to attract advertisers with the appointment of former NBCU executive Linda Yaccarino as CEO, the publication of appealing metrics becomes crucial. Earlier this month, Yaccarino disclosed that X boasts approximately 245 million daily active users and 500 million daily posts.

