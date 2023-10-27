Newsnews
X Launches Premium+ And Basic Subscription Tiers: Enhancing User Experience And Revenue Generation

Written by: Melisse Holbert | Published: 28 October 2023
X, formerly known as Twitter, is expanding its subscription offering with the introduction of two new tiers designed to generate additional revenue. The social media giant’s latest offerings include a “Premium+” tier, priced at $16 per month, which provides users with an ad-free experience on the For You and Following feeds, along with the “largest reply boost” available. Subscribers to this tier will also gain access to a comprehensive suite of creator tools, as well as revenue-sharing opportunities.

The second tier, called “Basic,” is priced at $3 per month and includes features such as the ability to edit posts, post longer text and videos, and a “small reply boost.” It is important to note that the “Basic” tier does not come with a blue checkmark, which is a distinguishing feature of the standard X Premium tier, priced at $8 per month. The Premium tier also offers additional benefits such as prioritized ranking in replies, bookmark folders, text formatting options, themes, two-factor authentication via SMS, and encrypted direct messages.

The introduction of these new tiers comes after Bloomberg reported on X’s plans to expand its subscription offerings. This move allows X to diversify its revenue streams following a decline in advertising dollars since Elon Musk assumed control of the platform. Musk’s changes have put off advertisers, with major companies pulling their ads due to their proximity to hate speech and pro-Nazi content. According to Reuters, X’s US ad revenue has declined by 60% year-over-year as of August.

Since taking the reins of the company, Musk has been exploring various avenues to increase revenue. One approach involves charging users in New Zealand and the Philippines $1 per year to access the social network. At present, the average X user spends 32 minutes per day on the platform, as reported by the company one year into Musk’s tenure.

