Newsnews
News

CCleaner Confirms Data Breach: Hackers Steal Personal Data Of Paid Users

Written by: Augustine Word | Published: 28 October 2023
ccleaner-confirms-data-breach-hackers-steal-personal-data-of-paid-users
News

In a recent data breach, the maker of CCleaner, a popular optimization app, revealed that hackers were able to access and steal personal information about its paid customers. The breach occurred in May and affected users of the MOVEit file transfer tool, which is widely used by organizations including CCleaner for transferring sensitive data.

Key Takeaway

The maker of CCleaner, a popular optimization app, confirms a data breach where hackers stole personal information about its paid customers. The breach, which occurred in May, exploited a vulnerability in the MOVEit file transfer tool and impacted less than 2% of CCleaner users. This incident highlights the importance of robust cybersecurity measures for organizations and the need for timely disclosure to affected parties.

The Nature of the Breach

According to an email sent to customers by Gen Digital, the multinational software company that owns CCleaner, the hackers took advantage of a vulnerability in the MOVEit file transfer tool. Names, contact information, and details about purchased products were among the information stolen by the hackers.

Gen Digital spokesperson, Jess Monney, confirmed that customer phone numbers, email addresses, and billing addresses were compromised. It is estimated that less than 2% of CCleaner users were affected by the breach, although an exact number of affected users was not provided.

CCleaner’s Popularity and User Base

CCleaner is a widely used optimization app, with millions of users across the globe. Gen Digital does not disclose the number of paid CCleaner users, but claims to have approximately 65 million paid customers across its cybersecurity portfolio, which includes CCleaner.

Delayed Disclosure and the Scope of the Hacks

The reason for CCleaner’s delay in notifying affected customers about the breach remains unclear. The hacking of MOVEit file transfer tools began in May and quickly became one of the most significant hacks of the year in terms of the number of victims. The vulnerability allowed the notorious Clop ransomware to steal sensitive data from thousands of organizations. Researchers tracking the mass-hacks have reported over 2,500 organizations confirming MOVEit-related data breaches since May. This translates to at least 66 million individuals being affected.

So far, Clop has not included CCleaner in its dark web leak site where ransomware gangs typically expose stolen files if their ransom demands are not met. A previous incident involving NortonLifeLock, another brand owned by Gen Digital, was listed on the dark web leak site. However, Gen Digital stated that this incident only involved the personal information of its employees and contractors, with no exposure of customer or partner data.

Prior Breach in 2017

It is worth noting that CCleaner experienced a previous breach in 2017, where hackers planted malware in the software to spy on more than two million users. The attackers specifically targeted high-profile tech companies and telecom giants.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

MGM Resorts Confirms Hackers Stole Customers’ Personal Data During Cyberattack
News

MGM Resorts Confirms Hackers Stole Customers’ Personal Data During Cyberattack

by Vivi Burson | 7 October 2023
How Your Passwords Can End Up on the Dark Web
TECHNOLOGY

How Your Passwords Can End Up on the Dark Web

by Abigail | 4 December 2020
CCleaner: What Is It and Is It Safe to Use?
TECHNOLOGY

CCleaner: What Is It and Is It Safe to Use?

by Juliet | 26 September 2020
20 Best CCleaner Alternatives That Are Safe to Use Today
TECH REVIEWS

20 Best CCleaner Alternatives That Are Safe to Use Today

by Juliet | 28 September 2020
New Security Breach At See Tickets Exposes Customers’ Payment Data
News

New Security Breach At See Tickets Exposes Customers’ Payment Data

by Frannie Grieco | 7 September 2023
What Happened Teen Stole Cryptocurrency
AI

What Happened Teen Stole Cryptocurrency

by Dredi Lovelace | 21 September 2023
What Is The Difference Between A Hacker And A Cybersecurity Professional
TECHNOLOGY

What Is The Difference Between A Hacker And A Cybersecurity Professional

by Almeda Brumfield | 12 September 2023
When Thinking About Credential Theft What Is One Of The Greatest Workplace Cybersecurity Risks
TECHNOLOGY

When Thinking About Credential Theft What Is One Of The Greatest Workplace Cybersecurity Risks

by Caresa Bullard | 12 September 2023

Recent Stories

X Launches Premium+ And Basic Subscription Tiers: Enhancing User Experience And Revenue Generation
News

X Launches Premium+ And Basic Subscription Tiers: Enhancing User Experience And Revenue Generation

by Augustine Word | 28 October 2023
CCleaner Confirms Data Breach: Hackers Steal Personal Data Of Paid Users
News

CCleaner Confirms Data Breach: Hackers Steal Personal Data Of Paid Users

by Augustine Word | 28 October 2023
Tech Layoffs Surge, Sending Shockwaves Through The Industry
News

Tech Layoffs Surge, Sending Shockwaves Through The Industry

by Augustine Word | 28 October 2023
Arc Introduces Shareable Spaces, Folders, And Split Views For Non-Arc Users
News

Arc Introduces Shareable Spaces, Folders, And Split Views For Non-Arc Users

by Augustine Word | 28 October 2023
AI’s Impact On Big Tech: A Path To Increase Wealth And Dominance
News

AI’s Impact On Big Tech: A Path To Increase Wealth And Dominance

by Augustine Word | 28 October 2023
Amazon Continues To Reign Supreme In The Cloud Infrastructure Market
News

Amazon Continues To Reign Supreme In The Cloud Infrastructure Market

by Augustine Word | 28 October 2023
Internet Access In Gaza Plummets As ISPs Face Shutdown
News

Internet Access In Gaza Plummets As ISPs Face Shutdown

by Augustine Word | 28 October 2023
Newswire Disruption: X Announces XWire, A Competitor To PR Newswire
News

Newswire Disruption: X Announces XWire, A Competitor To PR Newswire

by Augustine Word | 28 October 2023