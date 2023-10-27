CCleaner Confirms Data Breach: Hackers Steal Personal Data Of Paid Users

In a recent data breach, the maker of CCleaner, a popular optimization app, revealed that hackers were able to access and steal personal information about its paid customers. The breach occurred in May and affected users of the MOVEit file transfer tool, which is widely used by organizations including CCleaner for transferring sensitive data.

The Nature of the Breach

According to an email sent to customers by Gen Digital, the multinational software company that owns CCleaner, the hackers took advantage of a vulnerability in the MOVEit file transfer tool. Names, contact information, and details about purchased products were among the information stolen by the hackers.

Gen Digital spokesperson, Jess Monney, confirmed that customer phone numbers, email addresses, and billing addresses were compromised. It is estimated that less than 2% of CCleaner users were affected by the breach, although an exact number of affected users was not provided.

CCleaner’s Popularity and User Base

CCleaner is a widely used optimization app, with millions of users across the globe. Gen Digital does not disclose the number of paid CCleaner users, but claims to have approximately 65 million paid customers across its cybersecurity portfolio, which includes CCleaner.

Delayed Disclosure and the Scope of the Hacks

The reason for CCleaner’s delay in notifying affected customers about the breach remains unclear. The hacking of MOVEit file transfer tools began in May and quickly became one of the most significant hacks of the year in terms of the number of victims. The vulnerability allowed the notorious Clop ransomware to steal sensitive data from thousands of organizations. Researchers tracking the mass-hacks have reported over 2,500 organizations confirming MOVEit-related data breaches since May. This translates to at least 66 million individuals being affected.

So far, Clop has not included CCleaner in its dark web leak site where ransomware gangs typically expose stolen files if their ransom demands are not met. A previous incident involving NortonLifeLock, another brand owned by Gen Digital, was listed on the dark web leak site. However, Gen Digital stated that this incident only involved the personal information of its employees and contractors, with no exposure of customer or partner data.

Prior Breach in 2017

It is worth noting that CCleaner experienced a previous breach in 2017, where hackers planted malware in the software to spy on more than two million users. The attackers specifically targeted high-profile tech companies and telecom giants.