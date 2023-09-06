Newsnews
News

New Security Breach At See Tickets Exposes Customers’ Payment Data

Written by: Frannie Grieco | Published: 7 September 2023
new-security-breach-at-see-tickets-exposes-customers-payment-data
News

See Tickets, the global ticketing company owned by Vivendi Ticketing, has disclosed a data breach that has compromised customers’ credit card information for the second time in the past year. The breach was confirmed in a filing with Maine’s attorney general, indicating that the company became aware of “unusual activity” on its e-commerce websites in May. Following an investigation by an undisclosed cybersecurity firm, it was determined that hackers had inserted malicious code into several of the company’s e-commerce checkout pages.

Key Takeaway

Global ticketing company See Tickets has suffered a second data breach, compromising customers’ payment data, including credit card information. The breach occurred due to the insertion of malicious code into the company’s e-commerce checkout pages. Over 323,000 customers were impacted by the breach, raising concerns about See Tickets’ ability to safeguard customer data. This incident follows a previous breach in 2022, highlighting the company’s vulnerability to cyber threats.

This breach highlights the use of credit card skimming malware, where hackers inject malicious code into a website’s checkout pages to steal payment card details entered by customers. As a result, the hackers gained access to customer names, addresses, and payment card information used for purchases on the See Tickets website between February 28 and July 2. The compromised information includes debit or credit card numbers in combination with security codes, access codes, passwords, or PIN numbers.

Extent of the Breach

According to the notice sent to affected customers, the data breach impacted over 323,000 See Tickets customers. The breach investigation concluded on July 21, and the company claims to have promptly notified affected individuals. However, it is worth noting that it took over six weeks for the company to inform the customers, raising concerns about the promptness of their response to the breach.

This incident marks the second known breach suffered by See Tickets in recent months. In October 2022, the company revealed that hackers had gained access to customers’ payment card details through compromised event checkouts for a period of more than two years. The skimming activity began in June 2019 but went undetected until April 2021. It took See Tickets nearly a year, until January 2022, to completely remove the malware from their website. The full scope of the impact from this earlier breach is still unknown.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

China Implements Ban On IPhones For Government Officials
News

China Implements Ban On IPhones For Government Officials

by Nerita Ruvalcaba | 7 September 2023
MetaMask Introduces Crypto Cash-Out To PayPal And Banks, But Fees Could Be High
News

MetaMask Introduces Crypto Cash-Out To PayPal And Banks, But Fees Could Be High

by Katie Odonnell | 7 September 2023
New Funding Fuels Arduino’s Expansion Into Enterprise Market
News

New Funding Fuels Arduino’s Expansion Into Enterprise Market

by Katherina Rutherford | 7 September 2023
X Introduces Community Notes For Videos: Adding Context To Clips
News

X Introduces Community Notes For Videos: Adding Context To Clips

by Elysha Abarca | 7 September 2023
Intuit Unveils AI-Powered Digital Assistant For Small Businesses And Consumers
News

Intuit Unveils AI-Powered Digital Assistant For Small Businesses And Consumers

by Merlina Lachance | 7 September 2023
Firstcard Raises Seed Funding To Help College Students Build Better Credit
News

Firstcard Raises Seed Funding To Help College Students Build Better Credit

by Maude Peraza | 7 September 2023
Google Introduces “The Play Report” To Enhance App Discovery On Play Store
News

Google Introduces “The Play Report” To Enhance App Discovery On Play Store

by Clarine Keefer | 7 September 2023
New Solution Simplifies Startup Shutdown Process And Raises $1.5M In Funding Within 24 Hours
News

New Solution Simplifies Startup Shutdown Process And Raises $1.5M In Funding Within 24 Hours

by Alberta Keeler | 7 September 2023

Recent Stories

China Implements Ban On IPhones For Government Officials
News

China Implements Ban On IPhones For Government Officials

by Frannie Grieco | 7 September 2023
New Funding Fuels Arduino’s Expansion Into Enterprise Market
News

New Funding Fuels Arduino’s Expansion Into Enterprise Market

by Frannie Grieco | 7 September 2023
MetaMask Introduces Crypto Cash-Out To PayPal And Banks, But Fees Could Be High
News

MetaMask Introduces Crypto Cash-Out To PayPal And Banks, But Fees Could Be High

by Frannie Grieco | 7 September 2023
X Introduces Community Notes For Videos: Adding Context To Clips
News

X Introduces Community Notes For Videos: Adding Context To Clips

by Frannie Grieco | 7 September 2023
Firstcard Raises Seed Funding To Help College Students Build Better Credit
News

Firstcard Raises Seed Funding To Help College Students Build Better Credit

by Frannie Grieco | 7 September 2023
Intuit Unveils AI-Powered Digital Assistant For Small Businesses And Consumers
News

Intuit Unveils AI-Powered Digital Assistant For Small Businesses And Consumers

by Frannie Grieco | 7 September 2023
New Solution Simplifies Startup Shutdown Process And Raises $1.5M In Funding Within 24 Hours
News

New Solution Simplifies Startup Shutdown Process And Raises $1.5M In Funding Within 24 Hours

by Frannie Grieco | 7 September 2023
Google Introduces “The Play Report” To Enhance App Discovery On Play Store
News

Google Introduces “The Play Report” To Enhance App Discovery On Play Store

by Frannie Grieco | 7 September 2023