new-ai-system-automat-revolutionizes-workflow-automation

Y Combinator-backed startup, Automat, is making waves in the world of enterprise automation with its innovative approach to workflow automation. Co-founders Lucas Ochoa and Gautam Bose, former employees at Google’s tech and culture incubator, Google Creative Lab, have developed an AI system called Lasso, which has recently rebranded to Automat. This groundbreaking platform has the ability to translate videos or descriptions into software automation workflows, revolutionizing the way businesses streamline their operations.

Key Takeaway Automat, an AI-powered workflow automation platform, is transforming the industry with its user-friendly approach. Co-founders Lucas Ochoa and Gautam Bose are revolutionizing enterprise automation by enabling large language models to translate videos or descriptions into step-by-step instructions. The platform, which is faster and more affordable than its competitors, can automate a wide range of workflows and integrate with popular apps. With recent funding, Automat is poised for growth as it expands its features and workforce.

Transforming the Automation Industry

Ochoa and Bose recognized the limitations of existing enterprise automation tools that rely on outdated technology and often prove more complex than necessary. Their vision was to create a user-friendly automation method that harnesses the power of AI. Drawing inspiration from robotics techniques that use large language models, such as Google’s LaMDA, Lasso was born. This innovative system breaks down recorded workflows into step-by-step instructions and then applies AI to interpret and execute those actions on behalf of the user.

The Power of Automat

Automat’s capabilities are extensive, offering automation for a wide range of workflows on PCs. Whether it’s processing insurance claims, streamlining construction permits, or managing trade licenses, this platform can handle it all. By integrating with popular third-party apps like HubSpot and Salesforce, Automat can parse documents, manage inventory, and even respond to text messages and emails. The platform comes in two versions: unattended, which runs in the cloud without human oversight, and attended, which acts as a “copilot” alongside users to assist with repetitive tasks.

Affordable and Efficient

While there are other video-to-workflow conversion tools on the market, Automat sets itself apart with its speed and affordability. Ochoa and Bose claim that their platform is up to 10 times faster and 1/10th the price of its competitors. Unlike other solutions that rely on complicated programming frameworks, Automat offers powerful automations built with simple instructions. This accessibility enables businesses of all sizes to eliminate time-consuming tasks, allowing them to focus on more important matters.

Securing Funding for Growth

Automat recently raised $3.75 million in equity financing from Initialized Capital and Khosla Ventures. The funds will be used to support the launch of Automat’s Sandbox feature, which will provide users with greater control over workflows and access to new standalone document and image data extraction APIs. Part of the investment will also be dedicated to expanding Automat’s workforce and recruiting professionals with machine learning experience.

The Future of Automation

The timing couldn’t be better for Automat’s success. The market for robotic process automation is projected to reach $16 billion by 2025, with companies increasingly relying on automation to cut costs and increase efficiency. Automat’s innovative approach to workflow automation positions the company as a key player in this rapidly growing market, promising to revolutionize how businesses operate and scale.