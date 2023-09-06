Newsnews
API Security Startup Pynt Raises $6M To Revolutionize API Security Testing

Written by: Lyda Tatum | Published: 7 September 2023
Pynt, an API security startup based in Tel Aviv, has announced that it has raised $6 million in a seed funding round. The funding round was led by early-stage fund Joule Ventures, with participation from Dallas VC and Honeystone VC. Pynt aims to help developers and security professionals automate API security testing, a task that is often complex and time-consuming.

Key Takeaway

Pynt, an API security startup, has raised $6 million in a seed funding round. The company aims to simplify and automate API security testing by integrating with popular tools like Postman and Newman. Pynt’s platform detects common vulnerabilities and provides teams with visibility into their overall security posture. The funding will be used to develop a self-serve platform that automatically identifies and fixes security issues. Fortune 500 companies are already using Pynt’s service, highlighting its potential impact in the API security market.

Automating API Security Testing

With a shortage of cybersecurity professionals, Pynt aims to simplify and automate API security testing. The company integrates with popular tools like Postman and Newman, which are widely used for API testing. Using Pynt, teams can easily create security tests based on their existing functional tests. The platform can test for common OWASP vulnerabilities, ensuring that vulnerabilities like user data leakage, SQL injections, local file access, and ignored authentication tokens are identified and addressed.

By automating API security testing, Pynt provides developers and security professionals with more visibility into their overall security posture. The platform not only detects vulnerabilities early on but also equips teams with the tools and support to proactively handle them throughout the API’s journey. This comprehensive approach to API security helps ensure that APIs are both secure by design and well-guarded against potential threats.

Supporting Fortune 500 Companies

A number of Fortune 500 companies are already using Pynt’s service. The 10-person company plans to utilize the new funding to further develop its self-serve platform, which “magically” identifies and fixes security issues automatically. Pynt’s core features are available in the free community edition, while additional features like the API catalog, single sign-on support, and API gateway integrations are part of the paid enterprise plan.

