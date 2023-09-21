Newsnews
News

New Forethought Tool Revolutionizes Workflows With Natural Language

Written by: Lynea Rosenberg | Published: 22 September 2023
new-forethought-tool-revolutionizes-workflows-with-natural-language
News

In a bid to enhance customer service automation, Forethought has introduced Autoflows, a groundbreaking concept that enables users to build workflows effortlessly using natural language prompts. Unlike traditional no-code and low-code workflows that necessitate manual action definition, Autoflows leverages generative AI to automatically undertake a series of interrelated tasks, even across multiple systems.

Key Takeaway

Forethought’s new Autoflows tool revolutionizes the creation of workflows by allowing users to input natural language prompts. Powered by Forethought’s own generative AI model, Autoflows streamlines customer service automation and has already shown promising results during its beta phase, outperforming traditional workflows. With further development and user feedback, Autoflows has the potential to transform the way businesses manage automated interactions with customers.

How Autoflows Works

With Autoflows, users can simply input a block of text specifying a goal or policy, and Forethought’s AI model, SupportGPT, takes care of the rest. SupportGPT not only answers customer queries but also pulls information from past conversations and existing policy documents to provide more comprehensive solutions.

Nicholas, the CEO of Forethought, emphasizes that Autoflows has proven to be highly effective during its beta phase. Customers have reported improved resolution rates compared to classical workflows. Once armed with the necessary data, the AI determines which questions to ask customers and develops automated conversations that closely resemble human interactions.

Customization and Human Input

While the process is largely automated, users still have control over the workflow. They can add, edit, or remove tasks to further fine-tune the system. Forethought envisions refining the tool to incorporate more iterative features like ChatGPT, where users can refine their requests. Currently, Autoflows can connect to systems like Zendesk and create tickets via a Rest API, although additional tasks must be added manually.

Forethought’s overarching goal is to ensure that the AI handles as much as possible, leaving minimal room for human intervention. As the tool progresses, Forethought plans to introduce greater sophistication into the workflow creation process. The company has just opened the beta phase to the public, allowing further refinement based on user feedback.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Forethought Tool Revolutionizes Workflows With Natural Language
News

New Forethought Tool Revolutionizes Workflows With Natural Language

by Lynea Rosenberg | 22 September 2023
New Web3 Startup Bastion Launches With $25 Million Seed Funding
News

New Web3 Startup Bastion Launches With $25 Million Seed Funding

by Arlie Marek | 22 September 2023
Diligent Raises $25 Million To Expand Reach Of Nursing Robot Moxi
News

Diligent Raises $25 Million To Expand Reach Of Nursing Robot Moxi

by Roxie Patti | 22 September 2023
Secoda Raises $16M To Expand Its Data Cataloging Platform
News

Secoda Raises $16M To Expand Its Data Cataloging Platform

by Becky Upchurch | 22 September 2023
Newswire: Roblox Streamlines Talent Acquisition Team As Hiring Slows
News

Newswire: Roblox Streamlines Talent Acquisition Team As Hiring Slows

by Amandi Wrobel | 22 September 2023
New Quantum Technology Startup Qruise Aims To Automate Quantum Device Development
News

New Quantum Technology Startup Qruise Aims To Automate Quantum Device Development

by Ernaline Heron | 22 September 2023
New Limits Of Artificial Intelligence: An Interview With Anthropic’s Dario Amodei
News

New Limits Of Artificial Intelligence: An Interview With Anthropic’s Dario Amodei

by Liza Halpin | 22 September 2023
GitHub Introduces Passkey Support For Enhanced Security
News

GitHub Introduces Passkey Support For Enhanced Security

by Ruthi Roundtree | 22 September 2023

Recent Stories

New Web3 Startup Bastion Launches With $25 Million Seed Funding
News

New Web3 Startup Bastion Launches With $25 Million Seed Funding

by Lynea Rosenberg | 22 September 2023
New Forethought Tool Revolutionizes Workflows With Natural Language
News

New Forethought Tool Revolutionizes Workflows With Natural Language

by Lynea Rosenberg | 22 September 2023
Secoda Raises $16M To Expand Its Data Cataloging Platform
News

Secoda Raises $16M To Expand Its Data Cataloging Platform

by Lynea Rosenberg | 22 September 2023
Diligent Raises $25 Million To Expand Reach Of Nursing Robot Moxi
News

Diligent Raises $25 Million To Expand Reach Of Nursing Robot Moxi

by Lynea Rosenberg | 22 September 2023
New Quantum Technology Startup Qruise Aims To Automate Quantum Device Development
News

New Quantum Technology Startup Qruise Aims To Automate Quantum Device Development

by Lynea Rosenberg | 22 September 2023
Newswire: Roblox Streamlines Talent Acquisition Team As Hiring Slows
News

Newswire: Roblox Streamlines Talent Acquisition Team As Hiring Slows

by Lynea Rosenberg | 22 September 2023
GitHub Introduces Passkey Support For Enhanced Security
News

GitHub Introduces Passkey Support For Enhanced Security

by Lynea Rosenberg | 22 September 2023
New Limits Of Artificial Intelligence: An Interview With Anthropic’s Dario Amodei
News

New Limits Of Artificial Intelligence: An Interview With Anthropic’s Dario Amodei

by Lynea Rosenberg | 22 September 2023