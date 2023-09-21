new-forethought-tool-revolutionizes-workflows-with-natural-language

In a bid to enhance customer service automation, Forethought has introduced Autoflows, a groundbreaking concept that enables users to build workflows effortlessly using natural language prompts. Unlike traditional no-code and low-code workflows that necessitate manual action definition, Autoflows leverages generative AI to automatically undertake a series of interrelated tasks, even across multiple systems.

Key Takeaway Forethought’s new Autoflows tool revolutionizes the creation of workflows by allowing users to input natural language prompts. Powered by Forethought’s own generative AI model, Autoflows streamlines customer service automation and has already shown promising results during its beta phase, outperforming traditional workflows. With further development and user feedback, Autoflows has the potential to transform the way businesses manage automated interactions with customers.

How Autoflows Works

With Autoflows, users can simply input a block of text specifying a goal or policy, and Forethought’s AI model, SupportGPT, takes care of the rest. SupportGPT not only answers customer queries but also pulls information from past conversations and existing policy documents to provide more comprehensive solutions.

Nicholas, the CEO of Forethought, emphasizes that Autoflows has proven to be highly effective during its beta phase. Customers have reported improved resolution rates compared to classical workflows. Once armed with the necessary data, the AI determines which questions to ask customers and develops automated conversations that closely resemble human interactions.

Customization and Human Input

While the process is largely automated, users still have control over the workflow. They can add, edit, or remove tasks to further fine-tune the system. Forethought envisions refining the tool to incorporate more iterative features like ChatGPT, where users can refine their requests. Currently, Autoflows can connect to systems like Zendesk and create tickets via a Rest API, although additional tasks must be added manually.

Forethought’s overarching goal is to ensure that the AI handles as much as possible, leaving minimal room for human intervention. As the tool progresses, Forethought plans to introduce greater sophistication into the workflow creation process. The company has just opened the beta phase to the public, allowing further refinement based on user feedback.