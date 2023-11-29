Newsnews
News

Okta Data Breach: Hackers Accessed Data On All Customers

Written by: Corinne Markley | Published: 30 November 2023
okta-data-breach-hackers-accessed-data-on-all-customers
News

U.S. access and identity management giant Okta has revealed that hackers, in a recent breach of its support systems, gained unauthorized access to data affecting all of its customers, contrary to its previous statements. The breach, originally believed to have impacted only a fraction of customers, has now been confirmed to have affected all of Okta’s approximately 18,000 customers.

Key Takeaway

Okta has revealed that the recent breach of its support systems compromised data concerning all of its approximately 18,000 customers. While the majority of customers had their names and email addresses accessed, there is concern that threat actors may use the stolen information for phishing or social engineering attacks. Okta advises customers to implement multi-factor authentication and adopt phishing-resistant authenticators to enhance security.

The Breach and Affected Information

In October, Okta disclosed that a hacker had used stolen credentials to enter its support case management system, stealing customer-uploaded session tokens. Initially, Okta reported that around 1% of customers, or 134 organizations, were affected. However, Okta’s chief security officer, David Bradbury, has since revealed that the breach impacted all customers.

Okta has determined that for the majority of customers, hackers accessed full names and email addresses. In some cases, phone numbers, usernames, and details of employee roles were also compromised. Although there is no evidence of active exploitation, there is a possibility that threat actors may employ phishing or social engineering attacks using this information to target Okta customers.

Security Measures and Recommendations

Okta is urging all customers to implement multi-factor authentication and adopt phishing-resistant authenticators, like physical security keys, to enhance security. The company also advises caution regarding potential social engineering attempts and phishing attacks.

Additional Data Accessed

In addition to the customer support system data, the threat actors also gained access to “additional reports and support cases” containing the contact information of all Okta-certified users and some Okta Customer Identity Cloud (CIC) customer contacts. It is unclear how many of Okta’s 6,000 employees are affected as their specific numbers have not been confirmed.

Government Customers and Other Systems

Okta has assured that none of its government customers were impacted by the breach. Furthermore, the company clarified that its Auth0 support case management system remained unaffected.

Ongoing Investigations and Previous Incidents

The identity of the threat actors involved in the breach has not yet been determined. This breach adds to the list of security incidents Okta has experienced. In the past, the company disclosed stolen source code and screenshots showing unauthorized access to its internal network.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Okta’s Breach Causes Ripple Effect: Cloudflare And 1Password Targeted
News

Okta’s Breach Causes Ripple Effect: Cloudflare And 1Password Targeted

by Trixie Fish | 24 October 2023
Okta Data Breach: Hackers Steal Customer Access Tokens From Support Unit
News

Okta Data Breach: Hackers Steal Customer Access Tokens From Support Unit

by Lanita Brodsky | 21 October 2023
SecureW2 Secures $80M Funding From Insight Partners To Drive Passwordless Authentication Adoption
News

SecureW2 Secures $80M Funding From Insight Partners To Drive Passwordless Authentication Adoption

by Lenee Ison | 19 October 2023
Okta To Incorporate AI Across Its Identity Platform
News

Okta To Incorporate AI Across Its Identity Platform

by Trish Mixon | 5 October 2023
Yubico Simplifies Security Key Registration For Enterprise Users
News

Yubico Simplifies Security Key Registration For Enterprise Users

by Lanette Carney | 5 October 2023
New Security Breach At See Tickets Exposes Customers’ Payment Data
News

New Security Breach At See Tickets Exposes Customers’ Payment Data

by Frannie Grieco | 7 September 2023
How Your Passwords Can End Up on the Dark Web
TECHNOLOGY

How Your Passwords Can End Up on the Dark Web

by Abigail | 4 December 2020
New Data Breach: Hacker Leaks Millions More 23andMe User Records
News

New Data Breach: Hacker Leaks Millions More 23andMe User Records

by Roanne Markle | 19 October 2023

Recent Stories

A New Mac App, Type, Makes Note-Taking Simple And Quick
News

A New Mac App, Type, Makes Note-Taking Simple And Quick

by Corinne Markley | 30 November 2023
Okta Data Breach: Hackers Accessed Data On All Customers
News

Okta Data Breach: Hackers Accessed Data On All Customers

by Corinne Markley | 30 November 2023
Relativity Space CEO: Backlog Is Key To Product Market Fit
News

Relativity Space CEO: Backlog Is Key To Product Market Fit

by Corinne Markley | 30 November 2023
GM To Cut Spending At Cruise By ‘Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars’: CEO Mary Barra
News

GM To Cut Spending At Cruise By ‘Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars’: CEO Mary Barra

by Corinne Markley | 30 November 2023
13 Best 600W Psu Modular For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best 600W Psu Modular For 2023

by Corinne Markley | 30 November 2023
9 Best Psu Sleeved Cables For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Best Psu Sleeved Cables For 2023

by Corinne Markley | 30 November 2023
12 Best RGB Psu Cables For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

12 Best RGB Psu Cables For 2023

by Corinne Markley | 30 November 2023
6 Best Nzxt Psu For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

6 Best Nzxt Psu For 2023

by Corinne Markley | 30 November 2023