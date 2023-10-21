Newsnews
News

Okta Data Breach: Hackers Steal Customer Access Tokens From Support Unit

Written by: Lanita Brodsky | Published: 21 October 2023
okta-data-breach-hackers-steal-customer-access-tokens-from-support-unit
News

In a recent cybersecurity incident, identity and access management company, Okta, revealed that hackers gained unauthorized access to its customer support ticket system. Hackers successfully stole sensitive files that can potentially be utilized to breach the networks of Okta’s customers. Okta Chief Security Officer David Bradbury addressed the issue in a blog post, explaining that the perpetrator used a stolen credential to infiltrate the support case management system, which contained browser recording files uploaded by Okta customers for troubleshooting purposes.

Key Takeaway

Hackers have targeted Okta’s customer support ticket system and stolen sensitive files, including browser recording sessions. Although Okta is actively mitigating the situation and informing affected customers, these incidents highlight the importance of robust security measures to protect customer data and the potential ramifications for companies in the event of a breach.

Impersonation through Stolen Browser Recording Files

These browser recording sessions, also known as .HAR files, are typically employed for diagnosing problems encountered during web browsing sessions. Such files often consist of website cookies and session tokens, which, if compromised, can enable individuals to impersonate a legitimate user account without requiring their password or two-factor authentication. Okta has already notified the affected customers, although the initial point of compromise for the support case management system remains unclear.

Scope of the Breach and BeyondTrust’s Involvement

Approximately 1% of Okta’s customer base is said to be impacted by this security breach, according to an Okta spokesperson. However, an exact figure was not disclosed. BeyondTrust, a security firm that utilizes Okta’s services, also reported the incident in its own blog post. They alerted Okta after detecting an attempted compromise to their network shortly after one of their administrators shared a browser recording session with an Okta support agent. The hackers exploited a session token from the uploaded browser recording session to create an administrator account on BeyondTrust’s network, which was promptly shut down.

Okta’s Security Incidents and Consequences

This incident marks the latest security breach for Okta, as it previously reported the theft of some of its source code in 2022. Earlier that year, hackers also posted screenshots revealing access to Okta’s internal network, following a breach of a third-party company Okta utilized for customer service. The breach has prompted concerns among investors, as Okta’s stock price saw an 11% decrease following the news.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Microsoft Exposes How Hackers Stole Email Signing Key
News

Microsoft Exposes How Hackers Stole Email Signing Key

by Odessa Koch | 9 September 2023
What Happened Stole Cryptocurrency
AI

What Happened Stole Cryptocurrency

by Mariele Nielsen | 20 September 2023
SecureW2 Secures $80M Funding From Insight Partners To Drive Passwordless Authentication Adoption
News

SecureW2 Secures $80M Funding From Insight Partners To Drive Passwordless Authentication Adoption

by Lenee Ison | 19 October 2023
Which Of The Following Concepts Is/Are Not Closely Associated With Cybersecurity?
TECHNOLOGY

Which Of The Following Concepts Is/Are Not Closely Associated With Cybersecurity?

by Leela Jaime | 12 September 2023
What Is Fintech Security
AI

What Is Fintech Security

by Kariotta Maguire | 20 September 2023
How Your Passwords Can End Up on the Dark Web
TECHNOLOGY

How Your Passwords Can End Up on the Dark Web

by Abigail | 4 December 2020
What Is One Reason The Article Gives For The Fbi Including Cybersecurity In Its Responsibilities
TECHNOLOGY

What Is One Reason The Article Gives For The Fbi Including Cybersecurity In Its Responsibilities

by Stafani Carmack | 12 September 2023
Best Bitcoin Wallets for Safe and Secure Transactions
FINTECH

Best Bitcoin Wallets for Safe and Secure Transactions

by Abigail | 2 July 2020

Recent Stories

Okta Data Breach: Hackers Steal Customer Access Tokens From Support Unit
News

Okta Data Breach: Hackers Steal Customer Access Tokens From Support Unit

by Lanita Brodsky | 21 October 2023
How To Make Your Projector More Clear
TECHNOLOGY

How To Make Your Projector More Clear

by Lanita Brodsky | 21 October 2023
How To Make A Holographic Projector
TECHNOLOGY

How To Make A Holographic Projector

by Lanita Brodsky | 21 October 2023
How To Connect Projector To Laptop Without VGA Port
TECHNOLOGY

How To Connect Projector To Laptop Without VGA Port

by Lanita Brodsky | 21 October 2023
How To Connect IPad To Projector Wireless
TECHNOLOGY

How To Connect IPad To Projector Wireless

by Lanita Brodsky | 21 October 2023
How To Turn Up Volume On Projector
TECHNOLOGY

How To Turn Up Volume On Projector

by Lanita Brodsky | 21 October 2023
What Is Long And Short Throw Projector
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Long And Short Throw Projector

by Lanita Brodsky | 21 October 2023
How To Properly Adjust Projector Headlights
TECHNOLOGY

How To Properly Adjust Projector Headlights

by Lanita Brodsky | 21 October 2023