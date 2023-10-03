Newsnews
News

AI Deepfake Ad Of MrBeast Slips Past TikTok Moderation

Written by: Adora Appleby | Published: 4 October 2023
ai-deepfake-ad-of-mrbeast-slips-past-tiktok-moderation
News

An AI deepfake ad featuring popular YouTube creator MrBeast managed to bypass TikTok’s ad moderation technology and appeared on the platform, fooling many unsuspecting viewers. The fraudulent ad offered 10,000 viewers the chance to purchase an iPhone 15 Pro for just $2, a deal that could seem plausible when coming from MrBeast, known for his extravagant giveaways and stunts.

Key Takeaway

The rise of AI deepfake technology poses a serious challenge for social media platforms, highlighting their struggle to effectively detect and prevent fraudulent content.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has gained fame by creating over-the-top videos where he gifts people with free homes, cars, and substantial cash prizes. Given his track record, individuals who are not well-versed in identifying scams might have believed that this TikTok ad was legitimate.

However, the ad was a deepfake, an AI-generated video that convincingly showcased MrBeast promoting the offer. Even the combination of TikTok’s ad moderation technology, which relies on a mix of AI and human review, could not detect the deepfake and prevent its dissemination.

TikTok promptly removed the deepfake ad a few hours after its posting, as it violated the platform’s advertising policies. While TikTok does not completely prohibit the use of synthetic or manipulated media in ads, it requires advertisers to explicitly disclose if they employ such technologies.

This incident is not unique to TikTok, as other platforms like Meta (formerly Facebook) also use AI and human reviewers to moderate ads. However, the accessibility of AI technology has led to an increase in deceptive deepfakes, targeting famous celebrities like MrBeast, Tom Hanks, and Gayle King.

Tom Hanks recently took to Instagram to warn his followers about a deepfake promoting a dental plan featuring an AI version of himself, stating he had no association with it. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued warnings about deepfake marketing, but regulating this practice on a large scale remains challenging.

As the use of AI-generated deepfake images and videos continues to grow, concerns about its impact on elections also rise. The European Union has called for additional safeguards to protect against deepfake election risks, emphasizing the need for stricter measures to combat this deceptive form of advertising.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

PayPal And Venmo Credit Or Debit Cards Now Supported On Apple Wallet
News

PayPal And Venmo Credit Or Debit Cards Now Supported On Apple Wallet

by Indira Mccutcheon | 4 October 2023
Sam Altman Backs Teenagers’ AI Startup That Automates Browser-Native Workflows
News

Sam Altman Backs Teenagers’ AI Startup That Automates Browser-Native Workflows

by Revkah Eagle | 4 October 2023
US Lawmakers Question TikTok’s Independence From ByteDance Amidst Executive Transfers
News

US Lawmakers Question TikTok’s Independence From ByteDance Amidst Executive Transfers

by Davine Hart | 4 October 2023
AI Deepfake Ad Of MrBeast Slips Past TikTok Moderation
News

AI Deepfake Ad Of MrBeast Slips Past TikTok Moderation

by Adora Appleby | 4 October 2023
Xencelabs Pen Display 24: The Budget-Friendly Alternative To Wacom’s Big-Screen Drawing Tablets
News

Xencelabs Pen Display 24: The Budget-Friendly Alternative To Wacom’s Big-Screen Drawing Tablets

by Willabella Camargo | 4 October 2023
Seven Companies Secure $476M Contract To Provide Commercial Satellite Imagery To NASA
News

Seven Companies Secure $476M Contract To Provide Commercial Satellite Imagery To NASA

by Gray Curl | 4 October 2023
FBI Most-Wanted Russian Hacker Reveals Startling Reason Behind Burning Passport
News

FBI Most-Wanted Russian Hacker Reveals Startling Reason Behind Burning Passport

by Dalia Almaguer | 4 October 2023
Newshub: Qobra Secures $10.5 Million In Funding To Enhance Its Real-Time Sales Compensation Tool
News

Newshub: Qobra Secures $10.5 Million In Funding To Enhance Its Real-Time Sales Compensation Tool

by Helene Mumford | 4 October 2023

Recent Stories

How To Use Wireless Keyboard On Amazon Fire TV
TECHNOLOGY

How To Use Wireless Keyboard On Amazon Fire TV

by Adora Appleby | 4 October 2023
How To Connect Logitech Wireless Keyboard K270 Without Receiver
TECHNOLOGY

How To Connect Logitech Wireless Keyboard K270 Without Receiver

by Adora Appleby | 4 October 2023
How To Connect Onn Wireless Keyboard
TECHNOLOGY

How To Connect Onn Wireless Keyboard

by Adora Appleby | 4 October 2023
How To Check Wireless Keyboard Battery On Mac
TECHNOLOGY

How To Check Wireless Keyboard Battery On Mac

by Adora Appleby | 4 October 2023
How To Install Logitech Wireless Keyboard K360
TECHNOLOGY

How To Install Logitech Wireless Keyboard K360

by Adora Appleby | 4 October 2023
How To Connect Acer Wireless Keyboard And Mouse
TECHNOLOGY

How To Connect Acer Wireless Keyboard And Mouse

by Adora Appleby | 4 October 2023
How To Reset A Logitech Wireless Keyboard
TECHNOLOGY

How To Reset A Logitech Wireless Keyboard

by Adora Appleby | 4 October 2023
How To Connect Wireless Keyboard To Samsung Galaxy Tab A
TECHNOLOGY

How To Connect Wireless Keyboard To Samsung Galaxy Tab A

by Adora Appleby | 4 October 2023